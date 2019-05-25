Residents can expect to finally see their millage dollars being put toward “dirt work” in the coming weeks.

The Fort Smith Board of Education unanimously OK’d a bid for security packages for several elementary schools, the bid approval process for Morrison Elementary, and it is expected to receive a recommendation for a construction manager at the high schools in the coming weeks.

“This is an exciting time in our district,” said Fort Smith Superintendent Doug Brubaker. “This is one of those projects that we’ve been really looking forward to kicking off.”

Cavanaugh, Fairview, Spradling and Sunnymede elementary schools will be the first schools receiving the new security upgrades. These upgrades include vestibules connected to the main office, card access and locks.

Wear Construction of Fort Smith was awarded the contract after it had the lowest bid of $512,000.

District administration was also given the go-ahead to accept a bid and execute a contract with the lowest responsible bidder for the Morrison Elementary project.

Included in the project is the installation of demountable walls and some security upgrades. The school has an open layout, with walls that don’t go to the ceiling and can cause distractions during instruction.

“As someone who’s taught in an open classroom, nothing thrills me more than to see us put up demountable walls,” said school board president Susan McFerran.

Administration will accept a bid with a “not-to-exceed” amount of $2.5 million, Deputy Superintendent Terry Morawski said. He does, however, expect the cost to be less.

Morawski said board approval was required, so a contract could be created and work could “get started pretty much right when school is out.”

Board member Talicia Richardson said even if the bid comes under the expected and allotted amount, she hopes to ensure the school gets the best possible renovation. Richardson said when projects of this scale occur, lessons are learned on the first one and applied to the subsequent projects. If enhancements need to be made to Morrison, she hopes any remaining funds can go toward making it equitable with the other schools receiving similar work.

“We need to walk away from the project giving that school, those teachers the best possible addition,” Richardson said.

The district accepted sealed bids for the project until 2 p.m. Thursday.

Morawski wrote in an email to the Times Record on Friday Turn Key Construction Management of Fort Smith was the lowest bidder with an estimated cost of $1.3 million.

The district is working on the contract — it will be in a form approved by the district’s legal counsel, according to the board’s agenda packet — and a notice to proceed will be issued for work to begin around June 1, Morawski said.

A construction manager at risk recommendation for both high schools is supposed to be made at the June 10 board meeting, Morawski said. Construction is expected to begin shortly after approval.

Fort Smith students will begin summer break at the end of the day Thursday.