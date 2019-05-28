Cleburne County 4-H participated in the Arkansas Grassland Evaluation Contest held May 1 in Damascus, AR. The youth competed in one of the top grassland contests in the Midwest.

Members of Cleburne County 4-H tested their individual and team skills against other teams from Arkansas, for High Scoring Team and Individual Awards. The contestants rotated through the four areas of judging; soil interpretation, plant identification, wildlife habitat and grassland condition. The contestants were given 25 minutes at each of the sites to answer various questions.

Cleburne County Junior Team (ages 9-13) won 3rd place in the 4-H division. Team members included Josh Maciel, Savannah Maciel and Stevie Beavers. Hannah and Macenna Maciel competed as individuals in the senior division (ages 14-18). Macenna Maciel won 1st place high individual overall.