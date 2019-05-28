Rotarian Don Murphy, former Rotary district governor representing the Rotary Club of Salida, CA, visited the Rotary Club of Heber Springs on May 21, exchanging club flags with club president Rex Fields. Mr. Murphy briefly addressed the club about a project helping distribute custom-fitted pediatric wheelchairs to impoverished disabled children around the world. The group of more than 120 individuals from Rotary clubs around the nation has donated more than 11,000 of these wheelchairs since the project’s inception in 2007. This project is 100% volunteer led, with participants paying their own travel and accommodation expenses. The most recent trip donated 200 wheelchairs in Mexico last September. Mr. Murphy encouraged Rotarians and community members to be involved. For more information on this project, or to find out how you can participate, contact club president Rex Fields at 501-589-5052.