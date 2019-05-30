Vendors were set up at the Heber Springs Community Center over the weekend for an Adventures Outdoor Expo. Jo Price, Executive Director of the event, said attendees could find anything you can imagine to do with outdoors at this expo. There were vendors with RV’s, fishing supplies, resorts to stay at, Real Estate agents, Baptist Health and Suzanna Blackburn, APRN, offered health information, Sulphur Creek Outfitters showed off their clothing, kayaks and so much more.

All booths had prizes to be given away to attendees.