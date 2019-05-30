Not even bad weather could stop Garland County Habitat for Humanity’s 5th annual Heels to Hammers event. Despite losing two days to rain, more than 200 volunteers throughout the week came to work on 2 houses on Watt Street in Hot Springs.

The event, chaired by Sonya Eisnehauer, is an opportunity for women of all backgrounds and skill levels to take part in the actual construction of a house. “Heels to Hammers celebrates women in nontraditional industries, such as construction. Women and children make up the majority of people populating Habitat homes, as they are more likely to be affected by poor living conditions, so this is a natural fit. This event provides opportunity for women to take a proactive step in serving our community.” said Garland County Habitat’s executive director, Cindy Wagstaff.

The 2 houses, side by side, were full Friday with POA employees hammering away to build the frames., Window Mart, the presenting sponsor, donates every window in every house Habitat has built in Garland County. Lowe’s, Hot Springs Village, and First Security Bank are also major sponsors. Other community businesses which contribute to the success of the event include Relyance Bank, Regions Bank, Kollective Coffee+Tea, Ike Eisenhauer State Farm,

Re-Max HSV, Bancorp South, Heather Powell State Farm, Express Employment, Adult & Teen Challenge of Arkansas, Century 21 HSV, Chic-fil- A, Longhorn Steakhouse, ABI Insurance, and Hotel Hot Springs.

“Heels to Hammers is an incredible event that, quite literally, helps build community. Our regular volunteer construction crew, led by Paul Scrivner, are the heroes who make sure the construction sites are ready and patiently teach the participants the skills they need. I am very thankful for Sonya Eisenhauer giving of her time to serve as the event chairperson, as well as the staff, volunteers, sponsors, and participants that make this event happen.” said Wagstaff.

For more information on Garland County Habitat for Humanity, and how you can help, visit www.Habitat.org or www.facebook.com/garlandcountyhabitat.