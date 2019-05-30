Last week, Renee Clemmons was named the Quitman Public Schools Teacher of the Year, in a celebration at Quitman Schools.

Clemmons teaches High School English, from 7th grade through 12th grade.

Clemmons had this to say, “As Mr. Stacks was introducing me as QPS 2018-2019 Teacher of the Year, I had no idea he was describing me until he mentioned that I was his first teacher hire four years ago when he was hired as Quitman's new high school principal. As soon as he said that I knew he was referring to me. I'm truly humbled to be chosen. Quitman has the best faculty, staff, administration, community, and students. Quitman is the best place to grow and learn no matter what position one holds. It's great to be a Bulldog!!”