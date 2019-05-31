Fort Smith Animal Control officers will respond to calls but no longer impound dogs starting Saturday.

Deputy City Administrator Jeff Dingman and Fort Smith Police Spokesman Aric Mitchell both said officers will still be on duty and respond to calls, but any dogs picked up won’t be taken to HOPE Humane Society.

Dingman said officers will work to reunite dogs and their owners. Mitchell added the department hopes this will be an easy process if dogs have proper identification.

Due to the lack of impoundment facility, however, Mitchell said officers will not respond to stray dog reports.

Humane Society Board Vice President Storm Nolan said the shelter will no longer have a contract with the city starting Saturday, therefore, it will not accept any animals. He doesn’t know what will happen if any animal control officers were to try to bring a dog to the shelter.

A potential temporary impoundment facility was supposed to be toured by Mayor George McGill and the Board of Directors, but the event was canceled and the building is inaccessible due to the region’s historic flood levels.

The shelter’s contract with the city expires at the end of the month and it was not renewed by the Fort Smith Board of Directors. During a special study session last week, four directors moved to remove the $650,000 contract from the agenda.

No members of the board were comfortable with the contract amount nor the one-year length. A three-month and six-month extension were suggested, but neither was approved, ending the city’s longtime relationship with the shelter.

The shelter has a $500,000 loan due to BancorpSouth on July 17 and not enough funds to pay it off. Nolan previously told the Times Record there could have been an option to refinance the mortgage had there been a stable financial plan in place. Without a contract, however, the shelter plans to close and the bank will begin the foreclosure process.

Humane Society leadership said it is looking for adopters or shelters out of state in need of adoptable pets to ensure the shelter will be empty by the time it closes in July.

A post on Facebook Thursday said the shelter has secured transports for all non-pitbull dogs and is now only looking for adopters of its remaining pitbull and pitbull mixes. No cats are available for adoption, as of 4 p.m. Thursday.

The Board of Directors was scheduled to discuss its animal impoundment options at a study session Tuesday, but the meeting was canceled due to the flooding. It is unclear when the flooding will recede and when an impoundment facility will be designated.

A regular meeting and town hall are scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Fort Smith Public Schools Service Center, Building B.