Heber Springs Main Street was lined with Fire trucks on Saturday morning as Fire Departments from around the County and beyond showed up in force to support the Heber Springs Fire Department. To watch the full parade, go to The Sun Times Facebook page.

The parade began at Harp’s and went down Main Street to Spring Park. There were Classic Cars lined up at Spring Park, including a restored Fire Engine, food prepared by the Fire Department, courtesy of Centennial Bank, displays and vendors. There was also a Fire Safe House on loan from the Newport Fire department to show children what to do in the event of a fire.

Guest speakers at the event were Representatives Josh Miller (District 66) and John Payton (District 64), Mayor Jimmy Clark and Fire Chief Jason Robitaille.

Chief Jason Robitaille presented a plaque to the son of the only Heber Springs Fireman to die in the line of duty. James Milton Little died from injuries suffered on December 7, 1941. A wall of the Gem Theater fire they were fighting, collapsed on him. His son, XXX accepted the award and thanked Robitaille for never forgetting his father’s sacrifice.