Some Cleburne County Scouting Units helped fill sandbags for community members at the Beaverfork Fire Department.

Justin Barnard of the Life Scout troop of Heber Springs and Julia Barnard, who will be a member of the female Scouts BSA troop once the application process is complete, volunteered their time to help people affected by the historic flooding of the Arkansas River.

“This is what scouting is all about,” District Executive Caleb Hickerson said. “Yes there are camp outs and activities such as Pinewood Derbies, summer camps, etc. but when the community is in need, that is when scouts should jump to action.”

The units decided to help their neighbors, as Heber Springs is not expected to be hit hardest from the flood.

“These are the type of values the program instills in the youth, regardless of their age,” Hickerson said.

The local district, known as the Foothills District, includes Cleburne, Conway, Perry, Faulkner and Van Buren counties. Hickerson is the executive who oversees this district.

For more information or to register a child, contact Hickerson at Caleb.hickerson@scouting.org.

More about sandbags

More than 200,000 sandbags had been filled by volunteers from across the state as. Volunteers began filling the bags on May 22 in anticipation of the historic flooding.

More than half of those sandbags were filled at the Beaverfork Fire Department.

Volunteer firefighters at the department, as well as other organizers and volunteers, offer sandbag delivery to those who cannot make it to the station to pick up bags to protect their homes.

Those who need sandbags delivered to their residence are asked to call BFD volunteers at 501-514-2302.

Sandbag volunteering opportunities are available at:

• Beaverfork Fire Department, located at 2 Beaverfork Road.

• The Conway Transportation Department, located at 100 E. Robins St.

• Highway 286 East Fire Station, located at 268 Highway 286 East.

There are also two self-filling stations set up for residents in need to walk up and fill whatever amount of sandbags they need at:

• Mayflower City Hall, located at 2 Ashmore Drive.

• The lot across from Red Robin, located at 1292 E. Dave Ward Drive.