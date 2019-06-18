After extensive remodeling, Harps Food Stores will reopen its Fort Smith store at 3401 S. 74th St. on Wednesday.

The Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting event at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Harps said the remodeled store will offer residents of Fort Smith and the surrounding community, a variety of expanded, upgraded and new offerings. All seafood will now be available to be seasoned and steamed free of charge. There will also be a bakery and deli with a cake consultation and event planning center, as well as sushi, and an expanded olive bar and gourmet dessert selection.

Harps Food Stores operates 91 units in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Kansas. It’s headquarters have been in Springdale since 1930. Harps has grown to employ more than 4,300 associates. The company is employee owned.