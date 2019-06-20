A local elected official has been chosen to serve an additional role within the Arkansas Municipal League.

The Arkansas Municipal League presented a new slate of officers for the 2019-20 year at its 85th Convention in Little Rock, a Tuesday news release states. Mulberry Mayor Gary Baxter was elected first vice president.

Baxter has previously served the municipal league as District 4 vice president in 2016-17, on the executive committee from 2014-19, and on the board of the Cash Management/Pension Management/Municipal Other Post Employment Benefit Trust from 2012-14.

Other officers elected for the 2019-20 year include Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin, president; Fairfield Bay Mayor Paul Wellenberger, District 1 vice president; Wrightsville Council Member A.C. Loring, District 2 vice president; Siloam Springs Mayor John Mark Turner, District 3 vice president; and Magnolia Mayor Parnell Vann, District 4 vice president.