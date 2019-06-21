HARRISON — City officials in Harrison say they were taken by surprise by the announcement that furniture-maker Flexsteel Industries Inc. will shut down its plant in the northwest Arkansas city, leaving more than 100 people jobless.

Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson says he was notified Wednesday of the pending closure when he received by the Arkansas Department of Workforce Development through a federally required notice known as the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, or WARN, Act.

Harrison Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Bob Largent says the announcement came as a surprise and that plans are being made to help Flexsteel workers, including a job fair planned next month.

Jackson said Flexsteel will close the plant during August, leaving 109 employees without jobs.