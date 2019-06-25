The Hot Spring Village Evening Lions Club met last week to celebrate another successful year, hand out awards and install new officers.

Outgoing president Jack Wells opened the dinner meeting with a welcome and began the awards process. “We’re giving out a lot of them and they’re all well-deserved. We’ve done well this year and that’s a credit to all of you,” said Wells.

Award winners recognized were: Ed Smith – Arkansas Eye Bank, Crystal Cornea Award, Ellen and Jim Sebestyen – Mid South Sight and Hearing Dalstrom Award, Morris Gotschall – Arkansas Eye Bank, Crystal Cornea Award, Mike Vanecek – World Services for the Blind Award, Roy Kumpe Award, Marlene Beck and Lesley Cregar – Mid South Sight and Hearing, Dalstrom Award, Jim Welch and John Sawyer – World Services for the Blind, Silver Cane Award, Jack Wells – Lions Club International Foundation, Melvin Jones Fellow Award.

After a fine dinner, Dr. Claudia Griffin, Lion District 7L governor, installed officers and directors. She did so in a unique way, by giving out different candy bars that signify service in some way.

New Evening Lion president Gotschall received a “Symphony” candy bar because she sees him as an orchestra leader, with a fine orchestra to work with. First and second vice presidents Wells and Sawyer got “Three Musketeers” bars for their upcoming work with each other and Gotchall.

Wells also received a “Dove” bar signifying his flying away from the president position.

Secretaries Vanecek and Judy Shaw were presented with “Millionaire” bars representing their being worth a million dollars to the club.

Treasurers George Parker and Tony Rather got “Payday” bars. Bingo leaders Smith and Ed Lipsius also received “Payday” bars. Lion tamers, the Sebestyens, both were given “Butterfinger” bars as a reminder not to be slippery.

Tail twisters Creger, Larry Bauer, Bruce Davis and 50/50 chair Klint Lipsius received “Snickers” bars for making folks laugh. Wells, Smith and James Barnard received “M&M’s” for their service in membership efforts.

Dave DeGraff was given a “Hershey’s Gold” bar for LCIF coordination and leadership/nominations. Nell Rocket received a “Mr. Goodbar” for all her good deeds. Pete Beck a “Milky Way” for marketing and communication work, as did Lloyd Sherman for program coordinator and Vanecek as webmaster.

Lion board directors for this coming year are Dave Schleuse, Jim Sebestyen, Welch, Barnard, Shaw and Jackie Parker.

Lion governor Griffin heaped praise on the HSV Evening Lions saying she loved the club’s diversity of thought.

Through ups and downs the club has done well she said, adding, “I appreciate you and I look forward to seeing you grow and be even more diverse.”

The evening concluded with Gotschall presenting Wells with a plaque with a gavel on it.

Wells closed the night will a heartfelt thank you to all and expressed his appreciation for the club members, especially Rocket. “Nell always had my back. She’s like my Lion Mom,” he said. “I hope I did a good job,” Wells concluded.



