The former Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority director alleges wrongful termination and requests mediation with the group’s attorney.

FCRA legal counsel was given last week the Board of Trustees' approval to begin talks with Ivy Owen and his attorney regarding the claim.

Owen was removed from his position Feb. 26 after 11 years because of recent health problems. The former director was unavailable for several months in mid-2018 and was out of the office from November 2018 until his termination.

“This decision was not made lightly,” FCRA Chairman Dean Gibson told the Times Record when the decision was made. “The trustees took all factors into account before voting. We all wish him the best and hope he will enjoy a full recovery in the future.”

Owen said Wednesday he got sick in November and was diagnosed with a blood infection. He went into septic shock and was in and out of the hospital, Owen said.

During this time, Owen said the board requested a decision on his ability and timetable to return to the job.

“We need to make a change out there,” Gibson allegedly told Owen, citing a lack of leadership at the organization.

Due to surgery, Owen said he was unable to speak coherently for several days and could not give an official response.

Owen said Gibson told the board he was not returning phone calls and recommended termination. A notice of termination was placed on the front door of Owen’s home.

“They didn’t bother to call,” Owen said. “I expected to be treated a little better than that.”

Owen said a negotiation in 2017 extended his contract through 2019. He hoped to recover and return to the office for a dignified retirement, which he already planned to do at the end of the year.

No lawsuit has been filed, and Owen hopes to settle the issue in mediation before the end of July. Owen is being represented by Joseph Gilker of Mountainburg, and FCRA is being represented by Dalton Person.

Owen requested a 3% pay raise, which was approved in February 2017, bringing his annual salary to nearly $180,000.

Under Owen's leadership, Chaffee Crossing grew into a major development area in Fort Smith. More than $1.6 billion of capital investments have been made, including the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education and multiple residential developments.

“I don’t want to be outed like this. Fort Smith has invested a lot of money in FCRA and in me,” Owen said. “I think it’s just a shame that it has to end this way.”

The Times Record reached out to Gibson and FCRA, but they did not return requests for comment by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

FCRA also faces a lawsuit from several Chaffee business owners for reclassifying a section of the Warehouse District from historic area mixed use to industrial mixed use.

Confusion about the land use stems from two maps released months apart from each other in 2011. One says the Warehouse District was for commercial, retail, farmers markets and lofts, and it included land south of Darby Street. A second map does not include this area in the Warehouse District.

Members of Old Furniture, JKC Cellars, Truckin Delicious and Fort Smith Brewing Co. are among the plaintiffs in the lawsuit. They desire the court to declare the ruling invalid and/or void ab initio — meaning not legally binding — for cost of litigation and attorney’s fees.