The Conway Board of Education will recognize Florence Mattison Elementary for its positive efforts instituting a new state reading program during the board's annual meeting July 9.

The elementary was one of 10 others across Arkansas recently selected by the Arkansas Department of Education for the 2019 RISE (Reading Initiative for Student Excellence) Arkansas School Award during an awards ceremony at the ADE Summit in Hot Springs.

The campuses were chosen due to their increased efforts to help students with reading instruction, establish community partnerships and promote a culture of reading.

RISE was launched by Gov. Asa Hutchinson and ADE in January 2017 and since, school, parent and community partnerships have not only strengthened but the new instruction has been implemented statewide bringing the count to 320 educators who have become academy trainers and coaches, who, in turn, have trained more than 6,000 kindergarten to sixth-grade teachers in RISE practices.

The 2018-19 school was Conway's first.

“I am extremely proud of these 10 schools for setting the example of reading excellence and making a profound difference in the lives of their students,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a news release from ADE. “Not only have they increased and improved reading instruction for all students, they have demonstrated their commitment to their communities by building partnerships with parents and businesses. I commend these exceptional educators, students, and administrators for their hard work and dedication to reading.”

During the meeting, the board will receive an update on the district's back-to-school activities planned for August and will hear the financial report, the achievement-gap report and will also get a rundown of the 2019-2020 school action plan for each campus in the district, a 122-page document outlining areas of concern, goals, strategies and more for the upcoming year.

Also on the meeting's agenda, a section for patron comments.

In other news, the board will consider:

• Four resignations and 19 new hires.

• The board minutes from the regular June 11 meeting and the called June 13 meeting.

• Several purchase orders.

The regular meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the administration building located at 2220 Prince St.