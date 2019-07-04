Work on U.S. 64 in Oklahoma could impact Arkansas drivers, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation officials.

Oklahoma Department of Transportation has narrowed traffic to a single lane for about 1 mile in each direction on U.S. 64 between Roland and Interstate 40. This will allow them to make repairs on two eastbound bridges damaged by the historic flooding in May.

Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov. You can also follow ARDOT on Twitter @myARDOT.