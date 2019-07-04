After years of hoping and dreaming and working hard to make it happen, Haven House is finally hosting its official grand opening ceremony for the nonprofits's new location on July 11.

"We are excited to show you the home that this community has built," the Facebook event page states. "The residents of Haven will be moving soon."

The ribbon cutting for Haven House — local nonprofit established in 1986 that takes adolescent girls from foster care, housing a continuous 12 or so — begins at 4 p.m. An open house will follow, the event ending at 7 p.m.

The organization has housed these girls in its Donaghey Avenue location for the past 12 years. While the four-bedroom, two-bath, 3,000 square-foot structure has stood strong in that time, Haven House's growth and mission needed more.

According to executive director Marti Jones, the new location off Country Club Road, will allow the nonprofit to continue what it's been doing, "only better."

The process for the $2.5 million project — land, house and all the furnishings — began in January 2017.

The new 10,000 square-foot home, located at 3240 Stermer Road, features:

• Twelve private bedrooms, with space for their own things because “they might not come with a lot but what they have is important to them.”

• Quiet areas so “they can be alone when they need to and a place that they feel safe and secure.”

• A kitchen “large enough to learn to cook within while learning independent living skills.

• A common area that “has a little bit for everybody at the same time,” including a T.V., small exercise room and creative space.

• A study room for computers and class work.

The nonprofit currently has a GoFundMe operating to raise $50,000 for furnishings. As of Thursday, 31 donors had given $5,259 toward the goal.

"Want to help bring Haven home? Better yet, do you want to help actually turn our new house into a home?" the account states. "WE NEED HELP WITH FURNISHINGS!!! Because of the nature of our home and the children in our care, we are wanting to purchase very specific furniture with safety and longevity in mind."

According to the GoFundMe page, which was created May 19, 2019, "any donation," will help them buy the needed items including couches, kitchen and dining furniture, window coverings, artwork and more.

"We are so excited to move in the next month or so," the account states. "A 30 [plus] year dream almost here."

To learn more, visit www.havenconway.org.