Flooding, planning and zoning items weren’t the only thing on the Fort Smith Board of Directors agenda this week.

Here are several other items of note approved at the meeting:

Lowering health-care provider costs

The board approved a letter of understanding between Mayor George McGill and Baptist Health of Fort Smith acknowledging the hospital’s service to low-income residents.

The letter allows the hospital to participate in Section 340B of the federal drug discount program at no cost to the city.

Brandon Bullard, Baptist Health COO and vice president of finance for Fort Smith and Van Buren, said the hospital already provides charity care services to residents ineligible for Social Security or Medicaid. Patients also receive a 74% to 100% discount on prescriptions, Bullard said.

Participation in this program simply helps the hospital cut its own cost of operations and expects to save $1 million.

Ward 3 Director Lavon Morton asked about the pass through discount to residents, but Bullard said there’s not expected to be an additional discount for patients. Bullard said this is because the hospital discount is “not that great.”

“So, effectively, you’re absorbing some of the cost,” Morton said, to which Bullard said yes.

It’s unclear the exact percentage reduction the hospital will receive because of complexities in the health care and pharmaceutical industry.

“There is nothing more confusing in life than pharmaceutical pricing. We wish you could start at a base and take it from there, but there is no base,” Geffken said. “You have Social Security, VA, 340B. Not even volume can dictate discounts. This just helps their bottom line as they provide charity care.”

When the hospital was operating as Sparks, it was a for-profit organization and couldn’t participate in the program. It also only provided $500,000 in charity care last year. Bullard estimates the hospital, now a nonprofit, will provide more than $3.4 million in care for low-income residents.

Lodging tax clarification

The board approved an addition to municipal code specifying that the 3% Advertising and Promotion lodging tax only applies to short-term rentals, such as hotels and Airbnbs.

A&P Commission Chairman Claude Legris said if someone stays for 30 days or more, the tax only applies on the first 29 days. After that, they don’t have to pay the additional 3%.

This was already in state law, so the city wasn’t able to charge the tax on someone’s 30th day.

“We are not raising taxes. This is not a new tax,” said Morton. “It’s technically a clarification for more consistency.”

Legris also said there have only been two requests for stays 30 days or longer. City Administrator Carl Geffken said the tax doesn’t apply, because when someone stays for 30 days or longer, the business model of the lodging changes, reflecting the rental practice of something such as an apartment.

Legris noted the A&P Commission’s contract with Airbnb to collect the 3% tax on its rentals went into effect July 1. It will need to be renewed annually.

Streets Department software

The board approved a $45,000 capital outlay request for the implementation of Lucity, a software used for administration, project management, fleet tracking, scheduling and work orders, among many other uses.

Streets Department Director George Allen said at the 2019 budget hearing this was one of the highest priorities for the year.

“They could alternatively put it in the 2020 budget, but we feel like it takes awhile to implement these projects, so we feel like it would be beneficial to appropriate those funds this year to get that project started,” Finance Director Jennifer Walker said.

The department is in “really, really good position” with more than $3 million in its unobligated fund balance and a reserve of more than 30%, Walker said. The city goal for reserve is 20%.

Most of the cost will come from implementation costs and travel for the vendor. Walker said. Travel can’t be capitalized, but it’s easier to appropriate the funds in capital outlay and then charge the correct accounts.

The Utilities Department already successfully uses the program.