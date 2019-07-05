Arkansas
Jonathan Christopher Donahue, 1546 E. 10th Ext, Stuttgart; filed Chapter 7 June 28.
Bradley
Terry Lee Savage and Sandra Kay Savage, 361 Bradley Road 40, Hermitage; filed Chapter 13 June 27.
Dallas
Lauretta Harris, 310 W. Fifth St., Fordyce; filed Chapter 13 June 27.
Drew
Ricky Lee McCloud, 2132 Mdway Rte, Monticello; filed Chapter 7 June 28.
Grant
David Heird Jr. and Erika Heird, 2520 Ashley Road, Sheridan; filed Chapter 7 June 27.
Jefferson
John Jackson and Georgia Jackson, 508 W. 29th Ave., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 June 27.
David Wesley Price, 3602 Highway 104. Apt. 2, White Hall; filed Chapter 13 June 27.
Ashley McLemore and Carol J. McLemore, 4338 Union, Apt. 34, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 June 27.
Carol J. Kpmes, 1600 North Lane, Apt. F, White Hall; filed Chapter 7 June 27.
Marie Gable, 508 W. 29th Ave., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 June 28.
Michael Ray Hamilton, 6620 Shannon Road, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 June 28.
Fredia Mae Skarda, 206 Roberts, White Hall; filed Chapter 7 June 28.
Denishia Oliver and Amber Oliver, 14142 Dollarway Road, White Hall; filed Chapter 7 June 28.