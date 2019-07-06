Bridge deck rehabilitation and paving requires lane closures on both Interstate 540 in Fort Smith and Interstate 40 in Alma, as well as the closure of the I-540 northbound entrance ramp from Zero Street in Fort Smith.

Weather permitting, the following closures will be put into place. Work on all three projects is expected to take about four weeks.

Fort Smith

• The outside northbound lane of I-540 between U.S. 71 (Exit 12) and Airport Drive (Exit 9) will be closed starting 8 p.m. Monday and will remain in place until bridge work is complete. The northbound entrance ramp from Zero Street onto I-540 in Fort Smith will also be closed for the full duration of this work. ARDOT urges drivers to use Highway 45 (Old Greenwood Road) to access I-540 in the northbound direction during this time.

• Alternating lanes and ramps in the southbound direction of I-540 between Rogers Avenue (Exit 8) and U.S. 71 (Exit 12) will be closed 2 miles at a time between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. nightly starting 8 p.m. Sunday and it will continue until paving work is complete.

Alma

• The inside eastbound and westbound lanes of I-40 in Alma between mile markers 12 and 14 will be closed starting 8 p.m. Sunday and will remain in place until bridge work is complete, which is estimated to take about four weeks.

Traffic will be controlled with signage, barricades and traffic barrels.

Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov, and on Twitter @myARDOT.