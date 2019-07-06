THEFTS

SOUTH Q STREET, 1700 BLOCK: A 2007 Cadillac passenger vehicle, no value listed, was reported stolen.

RALEIGH STREET, 1000 BLOCK: A 2016 Honda motorcycle valued at $12,000 was reported stolen.

NEWLON ROAD, 3400 BLOCK: A 2002 Chevrolet Silverado valued at $5,000 was reported stolen.

TOWSON AVENUE, 4900 BLOCK: A purse and a cellphone valued at $600 were reported stolen.

VIRGINIA AVENUE, 4200 BLOCK: A wallet, no value listed, was reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

NORTH 35TH STREET, 2600 BLOCK: Two wallets and money valued at $500 were reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

BIRNIE AVENUE, 2400 BLOCK: A residential burglary was reported.

SPRADLING AVENUE, 4500 BLOCK: A 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle valued at $10,000 was reported stolen.

NORTH 49TH STREET, 3400 BLOCK: Three push mowers valued at $1,401 were reported stolen.

NORTH 27TH STREET, 2400 BLOCK: A trailer valued at $10,000 was reported stolen.

ASSAULTS

RYAN REMIRO KEENE OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony aggravated assault on a family or household member.

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported her child's father pointed a gun at her head. Her child's father is reportedly prohibited from owning a firearm.

A MAN, NO ADDRESS LISTED, reported a man stabbed him in the torso.

FORGERIES/FRAUDS

AN EMPLOYEE AT DOLLAR GENERAL, 1701 Grand Ave., reported a man tried to buy a soda with what was believed to be a $100 bill but left when the employee asked her manager about the transaction.

AN EMPLOYEE AT MCDONALD'S, 4800 Towson Ave., reported a man tried to pay for a meal with a counterfeit $100 bill.

TERRORISTIC THREATENING

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported her brother threatened to kill her and her husband after she ordered him to leave her home.

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

SABRINA ANN TRIGG OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of four counts of felony second-degree forgery and possession of less than 2 grams of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, misdemeanor theft of property and unclassified driving while intoxicated.

ROBERT WAYNE HETZER OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony fugitive from justice warrant out of Texas.

JOHNNY ANTHONY NICHOLSON OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony absconding warrant and a parole warrant.

CHRISTINA ANN MCMAHAN OF BARLING was arrested on a felony absconding warrant, a parole violation and a parole mandate.

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported four gunshots in the 800 block of North N Street.