A Balearic Road motorist crested a hill and collided with an SUV that had stopped to allow golfers to cross the road on June 23. The Subaru took the damage, rather than the golfers.

Also, the public is reminded that when windshield wipers are in use, state law requires headlights.



June 22

A La Vista Lane resident told police someone entered her parked Ford Explorer and took a Pioneer CD stereo and a plywood box with two 12-inch Pioneer speakers, as well as an orange Ozark Trail tent.

Two vehicles collided on Ponce de Leon Drive near Highway 5. The driver of a silver Jeep Patriot reportedly exchanged information with the other driver, but left before an officer arrived. The driver of a southbound 2019 Cadillac Escalade said the Jeep’s driver was making a U-turn to head south, but turned too soon, hitting the Cadillac’s driver’s side, causing $6,000 damage. The other driver appeared to be intoxicated, the Escalade’s driver said.

A tan Toyota Camry was reportedly driven erratically on DeSoto Boulevard, before it turned north on Fresno Road at 1:54 p.m.

A man was reportedly walking in and out of traffic near the intersection of Highway 7 and DeSoto Boulevard.

A younger man suffered a hand injury during a Sierra Drive family disturbance around 11:10 p.m. Due to three different versions of events and the man admitting to injuring his hand when a glass door was closing, no charges were filed. The younger woman told police the scratches and bruises on her face were from an earlier incident.

June 23

An officer saw an unknown woman standing on the side of Sierra Drive at 12:36 a.m. She had disappeared by the time he had turned around in the next driveway. Police found a backpack containing two empty and capped syringes at the scene. The syringes’ purpose was unknown, but both were disposed of in a biohazard container. Other contents were inventoried and placed in the police lost-and-found area.

Police went to a house fire at 74 Salvatierra Way at 2:29 a.m. It was fully involved, and the fire department was on scene. The residents escaped without harm, and an officer helped them find a neighbor who could provide a place for them to stay.

Police received a complaint of a dog barking on Murcia Way early in the morning.

The driver of a 2013 Toyota pickup rear-ended a west-bound Subaru Legacy that had stopped on Balearic Road to allow golfers to cross at 1:32 p.m. The pickup’s driver said he crested a hill and could not stop. Damage: Subaru, $2,000; Toyota, $3,000.

A driver who rear-ended an eastbound vehicle slowing to turn left at 2:17 p.m. on DeSoto Boulevard, at Emperado Way, was cited for following too closely. His vehicle suffered $8,000 damage; the other had $1,000 damage.

After a thunderstorm, an officer moved a downed tree from Cortez Road, near Cortez Golf Course, at 5:45 p.m.



June 24

Someone driving a small blue car was reportedly soliciting on Perralena Way around 10:46 a.m. No description of the individual or what the person was hawking was in the report.

After a white Toyota Tundra pickup tailgated in Balboa Gate and drove to Balboa Beach around 11:09 a.m., an officer found the pickup with a man who said the driver was his employee, and they were at the ramp to launch a barge to build a dock. The employer was told each employee must have a work pass and should check in properly.

A red Mitsubishi SUV did not check in at the West Gate at 11:21 a.m. A gray Chevrolet Tahoe with an American flag and the word “infidel” on the back glass reportedly did so at 11:49 a.m.

A North American Arms pistol was reported missing from an Onda Lane home. It was unknown at the time of the report if it were stolen or misplaced.

Police received a report of loud people at Balboa Beach at 7:17 p.m., but all was quiet when an officer arrived.

A Villager deposited $100 into a new savings account after being told she had won $1 million in a prize drawing. It was a scam, and she was able to close the bank account without loss.



June 25

A gray Chevrolet Trailblazer reportedly tailgated in Balboa Gate at 8:19 a.m. A black Toyota was reportedly attempting to tailgate in Balboa Gate at 5:27 p.m.

Two Villagers exchanged words at Danville Gate around 6:53 p.m. A Buick driver reportedly told a Jeep driver not to speed, and the Jeep’s driver reportedly told the other man to “mind his own business.” The Jeep passed the Buick on Highway 5, which alarmed the other driver. Contacted at his house, the Jeep’s driver said he had been unable to understand the other man because of his hearing aids, and was scared by the other man’s actions.



June 26

A man who left a dog in a parked vehicle near the West Gate was cited for animal cruelty. The vehicle was parked in the sun on a hot day, with no food or water. The owner said he was checking on a job, and did not think it would take as long as it did. The window was cracked, but not enough for the heat when parked on asphalt, the report said. Bond was set at $500, which allowed the owner to get his dog back.



June 27

A green EZ-Go utility cart was unaccounted for at Cortez Golf Course maintenance shed when staff arrived in the morning. No sign of foul play was found at the pro shop. It was unclear at the time of the report if the cart was parked elsewhere on the course, or was completely gone.

A Villager received a scam attempt by mail, saying she owed a $118.99 Sprint bill, but she has never been a Sprint customer.

A commercial vehicle reportedly tailgated in Balboa Gate at 10:41 a.m.

Greensboro, North Carolina, police told Village police at 11:06 a.m. a vehicle registered to a Barcelona Lane resident had just been involved in a hit-and-run collision. The owner is working in North Carolina.

A white Jeep failed to check in the West Gate at 12:44 p.m. A silver Toyota did so at 2:47 p.m.

A southbound Chrysler Pacifica van collided with a westbound Chevrolet Trax on DeSoto Boulevard at the intersection with Ponce de Leon Drive at 3:01 p.m. The van’s driver was cited for failure to yield. Damage: $10,000 each.

A Villager reported eight unauthorized charges on her debit card, including one for more than $200.

A Villager was cheated out of $2,000 after a person claiming to be an AT&T representative called, saying the customer was due a $300 refund. The caller then claimed to have made an error, keying the refund at $3,300, and said he would lose his job unless the customer could make a refund by buying three $1,000 gift cards. Authorities prevented payment of one card.



June 28

A white Toyota Rav 4 failed to check in the West Gate at 12:21 p.m.

A 2017 Ford Transit van collided with a deer that entered DeSoto Boulevard from the south near Carmona Road shortly before 12:58 p.m. The deer died. Damage: $2,000



June 29

A Villager operating a drone in the Balboa Beach area around 1:28 p.m. had his Federal Aviation Administration license, said he was aware of FAA rules for flying a drone and was filming for his Village club. He told a compliance officer he would stop flying to prevent problems, but a police officer said it was a public area where he could fly. The operator had all required information attached to the drone. The compliance officer told the complainant the drone could be flown in the public area.

A silver Nissan Sentra tailgated in Balboa Gate at 2:15 p.m.

West Gate staff called East Gate at 4:47 p.m., saying a Villager was upset a guest had not been granted entry at the East Gate, and told East Gate staff "a police officer had better be there” when the complainant arrived at that Gate. The man never came to the East Gate.



June 30

A Barcelona Way man was cited for violation of the Garland County dog ordinance after his two dogs were found unattended on DeSoto Beach. He previously had received verbal and written warnings.

A POA member said an older man had approached him at Balboa Beach and accused him of using the beach without paying or being a member. An officer verified the younger man was a member.

A dark-colored van with a headlight out reportedly tailgated in Balboa Gate at 9 p.m. and turned onto Balearic Road.



July 1

A vehicle reportedly entered through the Balboa Gate exit at 4:46 a.m.

The mother of a Mesero Way woman said the younger woman had wrecked her vehicle Sunday afternoon. The younger woman had a suspended driver’s license and warrants from both Garland and Saline counties. Police were unable to serve warrants at the time because the women refused to cooperate.

An officer assisted Arkansas State Police with a traffic stop on Highway 7 at the Dollar General store at 9:41 a.m.

A motorist said he struck a low-hanging limb at Cullerendro Way at Silla Lane, cracking his windshield Sunday afternoon. He wanted the POA to cut it out.

Police went to a Doscientos Lane disturbance at 1:28 p.m.

Police went to a Banolas Lane dispute about leaf blowing at 6:49 p.m. A neighbor was unhappy his neighbor’s leave had ended up on his property, but allowed the leaf blower to walk onto his property to retrieve the leaves.

A boat owner at DeSoto Marine said a 10-gallon gasoline tank was stolen. Loss: $100 loss. A few days earlier, police saw that several boats were missing tanks, but were unable to contact most of the affected owners. This month, theft of gasoline equipment becomes a felony.