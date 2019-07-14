Arvest Bank mortgage loans top $1B

Arvest Bank's mortgage division has originated more than $1 billion in mortgage loans for the 17th year in a row. That includes both purchase-money and refinance loans. This is the earliest the bank has reached the $1 billion mark since 2013.

Steven Plaisance, president and chief executive officer of Arvest’s mortgage division, said the higher purchase-money loans activity is a positive sign for the area Arvest serves.

“We are absolutely privileged to assist thousands of customers with their mortgage needs, whether that’s purchasing or refinancing a home,” Plaisance said. “Our activity has been driven by purchase-money this year, which is a positive sign for the territories we serve. Our team takes great joy in all of our customer successes, but helping families buy their first home and assisting veterans and active servicemen and servicewomen are definite highlights.”

Arvest reached the $1 billion mark 11 days sooner than it did last year. As of June 18, Arvest had closed a total of 5,148 loans with a total loan value of $1,002,574,734. In 2018, the bank reached the $1 billion mark on June 29.

Baptist Health launches Virtual Care app

Technology is changing the way health care is delivered and Baptist Health is committed to making innovation a part of the system’s daily routine.

Through the launch of the Baptist Health Virtual Care app, Baptist Health continues to respond to the changing health needs of the communities it serves by delivering care to patients where they are. The online consultations via a private, secure connection not only save patients travel time, but will get them on the road to recovery faster.

The app provides care options for primary, urgent and pediatric needs. To access care, install the Baptist Health Virtual Care app on a mobile phone through the Apple App Store or Google Play and create an account.

Most online doctor visits — at a cost of $55 — take about 10 minutes. Doctors can review a patient's history, answer questions, diagnose, treat and prescribe medication as necessary. Any prescriptions will then be sent to a pharmacy of choice.

For more information about Baptist Health Virtual Care, including how to download the app, visit virtualcarebaptisthealth.com or search for “Baptist Health Virtual Care” in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and look for the state of Arkansas.

Efficient homes for seniors completed

A Greenwood duplex development designed for ages 55 and over was recently completed on Clinic Lane with efficient technologies that allow the owner to offer the rentals with no electric bill. According to Buddy Lloyd of L&L Development LLC, the "luxury senior living" two-bedroom duplexes with an open floor plan have geothermal heating-cooling, spray-foam insulation, LED lighting and triple glazed windows to keep electric bills down low.

A grand opening for the 1,266-square-foot duplexes was held Saturday at 709-711 Clinic Lane in Greenwood behind the Health Depot pharmacy. Doug Rye also featured the development in his 9 a.m. Saturday edition of "Home Remedies" on AM 1320.

UAFS hosts Business Research Symposium

The College of Business in the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith will host the Advances in Business Research Symposium, Nov. 11-12 on the UAFS campus.

The theme of the symposium, which is hosted in cooperation with Tarleton State University, it titled “Contemporary Issues of Business Research.” The symposium provides a platform for stakeholders to exchange ideas, identify emerging trends, learn new approaches and examine issues about the various disciplines of business administration, entrepreneurship, and leadership, a news release states.

“The ABR Symposium is a wonderful opportunity for academic and non-academic professionals and students to meet together to hear presentations on current research in business and to discuss these with other participants,” Mohamed Zainuba, College of Business faculty member and coordinator for the project, said in the UAFS release.

In addition to promoting academic research in the field, the ABR Symposium also offers corporate executives and managers, entrepreneurs, leaders of nonprofit organizations and other professionals an opportunity to increase their awareness about the world of business.

Inquiries may also be directed to Zainuba at (479) 788-7774 or mohamed.zainuba@uafs.edu.