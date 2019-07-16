From Conway Police Department reports

Resident faces public intox charge

A Conway man faces public intoxication charges after reportedly taking PCP on Wednesday before wandering up to local businesses and making customers feel uncomfortable.

Authorities were first called to the Kroger on Oak Street regarding a man who was standing in the doorway “acting as if he was scared of something,” according to an incident report.

While speaking with Jalen Bradford, the 25-year-old admitted he “consumed some PCP” and requested medical attention. At the time, officers on scene called an ambulance to the store to check on Bradford. According to the report, the 25-year-old walked up to the ambulance as if he was going to get inside it but instead “bolted in a quick manner” and fled the scene.

Around 10:45 p.m., police were called to the Motel 6 on Museum Road because Bradford was standing in the lobby, “scaring the customers” and motel staff wanted him to leave, the report states.

Authorities responded to the scene and immediately recognized Bradford from the previous incident at Kroger.

As officers on scene attempted to get Bradford to step outside to talk about the complaints against him, the 25-year-old “was very hesitant.”

“He acted as if someone was going to attack him and he was scared to leave the building,” the incident report reads in part. “He mentioned several times, there were people chasing him and attempting to kill him and he could see them. There would be moments when he would have a blank stare, never speak, or have a much-delayed response.”

First responders were called to the scene to assess Bradford. One of the paramedics noted his heart rate was at 180 bpm, the report states. Eventually, he was given a Ketamine injection and then taken to the Conway Regional Medical Center once the Ketamine shot helped slow Bradford’s heart rate and calm him down, the report states.

Elderly woman rescued early Thursday morning

Conway police and firefighters helped rescue an elderly woman who fell at her home and was unable to get up on her own.

According to an incident report, the woman used her Life Alert bracelet to reach out for assistance around 1:45 a.m. Thursday.

Because the door was locked, no one answered the door and they could not hear if the 91-year-old woman was responding to their calls, first responders on scene opted to bust through her door, the report states.

“Due to the circumstances and the severity of the call, fire personnel made access into the residence by forced entrance,” the report reads in part. “As we entered the home, we observed [the woman’s] hand under the door of the back bedroom. [The woman] was awake and calling for help.”

According to the report, the woman fell sometime during the night when attempting to use the restroom and injured both her back and hip. After first responders located the woman, other first responders loaded her onto a stretcher and took her to the hospital, the report states.