The Central Business Improvement District meeting slated for Tuesday may have been canceled, but a survey taken by the district still has revealed downtown players' opinions on amenities and funding methods.

The survey, which was taken in May, shows downtown property owners, business owners, residents and commissioners prioritize farmers market amenities such as covered vendor areas, lighting and power as the most popular choice for public projects. It also shows those invested in downtown believe a combination of private sector fundraising and CBID assessment should fund public projects in the district.

Almost 42 percent of the 44 downtown players who filled out the public projects section "Farmers Market Amenities" as their first choice out of six options. It was followed in popularity by "Covered Amphitheater," "Marina/Dock," "Mountain Bike Trail development along Riverfront," "Dog Park" and "Disc Golf along Riverfront."

Exactly 40 percent of the 45 who filled out the funding section chose "Combination of Private Sector Fundraising and CBID Assessment," followed by "Combination of Private Sector Fundraising and Citywide tax," "Private Sector Fundraising," "CBID Assessment" and "Citywide tax." Only one person who filled out this section of the survey voted for a citywide tax.

More than 95 percent of the people who filled out the survey said they don't live inside the CBID. Sixty percent of those who filled out a section of the survey about residential space in Fort Smith said there were not enough residential options in downtown.

The survey also highlighted downtown players' desire for a grocery store in downtown Fort Smith.