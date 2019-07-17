A man was reportedly robbed at gunpoint while walking in the 5200 block of Fern Street in Fort Smith on Friday, according to a report from the Fort Smith Police Department.

Officer Randy J. Triplett was dispatched to a robbery at Locke Supply Co., 1200 S. Waldron Road. Triplett spoke with a Fort Smith man, who told Triplett he had been robbed at gunpoint by another man with an AR-15.

The man reported he was walking down Fern Street on his way to work from his house. While on Fern Street, a small white truck passed close to the man, so he went to the other side of the road. The truck then turned around and came back toward him.

The man reported thinking the people in the vehicle were going to ask if he needed a ride. However, the passenger exited the vehicle holding the AR-15 and told him to get down on the ground, after which he asked the man where the money was. When the man told him he did not have any money, the passenger took his wallet, and he and the driver left the area heading east on Fern Street. The truck turned left to head north on Waldron Road.

The man reported the man with the gun was Hispanic with very short, dark hair. He was wearing khaki pants, a white T-shirt and a necklace with the Virgin Mary on it. The man never saw the driver of the truck, which he described as being a white 1990s model import that had been lowered with a black stripe down the middle of it.

Triplett drove to the area of the robbery and looked for houses with cameras on them, but was unable to locate one on the street. He also looked in the ditches for the man's wallet, but to no avail. The items reported stolen during this incident were the wallet, valued at $10, a debit card and a high school diploma card.