The University of Arkansas at Monticello College of Technology at McGehee will sponsor two free movie nights. Both events are free and open to the public and popcorn will be provided.

On July 18 — from 7-9 p.m., Captain Marvel will be shown at Pavilion 1 at Cane Creek State Park at Star City. Participants are asked to bring their own chairs. Space is available on a first come, first served basis.

On July 25 — from 7-9 p.m., Coco will be shown at the UAM-McGehee campus meeting rooms.

Details: UAM College of Technology at McGehee, 870-460-2108.