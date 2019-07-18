There are three weeks left to register for federal assistance for damages sustained in the flooding that occurred from May 21 to June 14. The registration deadline is Wednesday, Aug. 7.

The Arkansas counties designated for federal individual assistance are: Arkansas, Conway, Crawford, Desha, Faulkner, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Sebastian and Yell.

To register with FEMA, go online to www.disasterassistance.gov, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 bewteen 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. seven days a week until further notice or use FEMA’s disaster app on a smartphone (download the app at www.fema.gov/mobile-app).

Information about how to apply for low-interest SBA loans for businesses and residents is available online at www.SBA.gov/disaster. Residents may also call 800-659-2955 or email DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing may call 800-877-8339. The filing deadline to return SBA loan applications for physical property damage is also Aug. 7. The deadline for businesses to submit loan applications for economic injury is March 9, 2020. For SBA details, call 800-659-2955 or visit https://disastloan.sba.gov.ela.

For updates about the Arkansas disaster visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4441 and follow Twitter: @AR_Emergencies and @FEMARegion6.