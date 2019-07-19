Some local residents will come together on Saturday to show their appreciation for a woman who did much to improve her community.

Friends of lifelong Fort Smith resident Pauline Novak will hold an event in her honor at the Elm Grove Community Center in Fort Smith on Saturday from 7-9 p.m.



One of these friends is Todd Perry, a retired librarian and current historic preservation lobbyist. Perry said the event is open to the community and will be just a small gathering.

"It's just something simple that we're doing," Perry said. "... I'm preparing spaghetti. She wanted me to prepare my famous spaghetti, so we're having that, and ... I think we'll have a little appreciation, a little service for her with a plaque and that type thing."

Perry described Novak as an person who could get involved and get things done, as well as "a trailblazer." She partook in a variety of activities throughout her life, including raising money for a number of different organizations. Among these were the Lincoln High School Alumni Association, Fidelity Women's Club and the Fort Smith Boys and Girls Club.

Novak has also spent time, Perry said, as a political activist, including working alongside Perry to advocate for voter registration in the black community. Novak was involved in getting women in Fort Smith involved in politics as well. She is still active at her church, St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Fort Smith.