The Fort Smith Museum of History has a new interim executive director after the recent resignation of longtime executive director Leisa Gramlich.

Chuck Girard, a former Fort Smith Museum of History board of trustees member, is transitioning from an advisory committee role to interim executive director on Tuesday.

Jerry Dean, president of the Fort Smith Museum of History board of trustees, said a board committee is in the process of creating a new description for a museum executive director/curator. Dean also said the 28-member board did not ask Gramlich to resign.

“We wish her the best,” Dean said. “So many things we want to do are dependent on funding, such as opening up the third and fourth floor of the museum for exhibits, but we’re trying to think and ahead and change with the times.”

Girard, who recently retired from First National Bank of Fort Smith as a vice president and compliance officer, said Gramlich “guided the museum for many years through tough times economically.”

Gramlich took the position of executive director in 2008, during an economic downturn. Fundraising was “much more difficult” than her previous experience with nonprofit organizations and funding for daily operations and maintenance of the historic building presents an ongoing challenge, she added. Through grants, Gramlich secured funds for masonry work and the installation of humidifiers for the protection and preservation of the artifacts. Through the museum’s capital campaign, several major projects were completed, including replacement of the freight elevator. There was also public restrooms updates; renovations of the first-floor exhibits and soda fountain, as well as the addition of “On the Air,” exploring broadcast history of the region. She thanked retired local broadcaster Carl Riggins for his help in that endeavor.

“During my tenure, many temporary exhibits utilizing the museum’s extensive artifact collection, as well as traveling exhibits, were featured in the Boyd Gallery (designated for such), offering new educational and entertaining exhibits,” Gramlich wrote. “During the preparation of temporary exhibits, I had the opportunity to meet fascinating people and collect amazing oral histories. I am most proud of the opportunity to share wonderful stories of our history.”

“She did a great job and has been a real asset to the museum and the community ... and she still is,” said Girard, who worked with Gramlich for seven years as a volunteer on the collections committee.

Gramlich had served as executive director of the museum for 11 years and resigned two weeks ago. She said in an email Friday she felt she could “no longer meet the expectations of the Board of Trustees.”

“The Fort Smith Museum of History is an extremely important asset to the city and region,” Gramlich wrote. “I wish the best for the museum, hopefully for another 109 years.”

Caroline Speir, exhibit designer for the Fort Smith Museum of History, noted Gramlich's passion for history and the museum has been evident in many ways. Speir lauded Gramlich's leadership and said she worked "diligently, tirelessly, and with great knowledge and heart to promote the mission of the museum."

In an email, Spier also noted Gramlich "worked for the betterment of the museum and it's interaction with the public through better structuring of group tours, programs, research, collections, and making sure visitors had an experience that left them informed and moved."

"It was great fun to work with her over the last 11½ years. Leisa left a wonderful legacy, acting as a friend to the museum both personally and professionally," Spier wrote.

Gramlich said Girard “has had a long association with the museum and will be an excellent interim executive director/curator.”

In an effort to ensure continuity over the coming years with the board of trustees, Dean said a succession plan is being put into place that will limit the loss of institutional knowledge. For example, Dean explained, a board member who was in charge of special events was lost about three years ago without passing on the knowledge they had gained from experience in that role. Taking a leap of faith, Dean added, the board chose to improve the quality of food and pay more for live music at the annual Pardi Gras fundraiser in February. The result was an increase in gross revenue by about $25,000, Dean said.