The implementation of small cell wireless technology is a balancing act between following federal law and ensuring city aesthetics.

Small cell technology supplements large macro cells, or telecommunication towers, people are used to seeing. The devices are placed in rights of way, such as power poles and street lights, and transmit signals in smaller areas.

Fort Smith Information and Technology Services Director Russell Gibson said they are ideally placed in high-volume areas. Gibson recently attended a concert at the Walmart AMP in Rogers. Many guests noted their phones showed full bars but slow processing, meaning the signal was strong but capacity was weak.

Small cell tech is designed to put more wireless cells in concentrated areas to alleviate these issues.

Gibson said there are pros to the technology. It improves the connectivity and the city may be seen as “technology friendly.” It could help as the city works on utilities system upgrades that will allow devices to transmit information to the department about water and sewer usage rates. Approximately 80% of all 911 calls come from mobile devices, Gibson said, and this would help ensure proper connectivity and help locate residents in need.

There are still some concerns about the expanding digital infrastructure.

Looking pretty

Gibson said the tech is more than one more antenna. These “distributing antenna systems” funnel data to a provider’s network and are roughly the size of a pizza box.

Cells, however, need power. If they are not connected to poles already linked to electricity a power box will need to be installed. These can be as large as a standard refrigerator, Gibson said, which is not aesthetically pleasing.

With multiple vendors, there may be dense areas of equipment placement. Some places already using the technology have implemented “stealth installations” to help mitigate the issue.

In California some are designed to look like palm trees, and Walt Disney Resorts have used the technology for about five years with cells disguised as trees and other theme park landscaping.

The Federal Communications Commission, however, issued a ruling prohibiting cities from implementing ordinances or requiring companies to abide by certain stylistic rules.

Historic Districts are protected by Act 999, signed into law this spring by Gov. Asa Hutchinson, which requires companies to follow the style guidelines of the area. All other areas need to follow the general guidelines imposed on other utilities and communications infrastructure.

Legal requirements

Part of the FCC ruling limited the fees cities can charge to place, construct and collocate cells. This means only small permit fees may be collected for these installations, which have been set by the state.

Brenda Andrews, interim director of development services, said the city can charge up to $100 per cell on existing poles and up to $240 for newly constructed poles.

The city may not charge for permits, Andrews said, but the department is in favor of requiring them. She and Gibson said it would allow them to know where the devices are expected to be placed.

Cells are typically used in high-traffic areas, and this could be especially useful if they’re put in residential areas. Cities can’t prohibit their placement, either, per the FCC.

While these can’t be placed on residential property, many front yards feature seven to 11 feet of land from the curb that is likely a city right of way that could be used for the tech.

“If they came to us with a permit and wanted to put a pole right in front of your house, we could suggest another location 100 feet away, but the only way we could prohibit them from locating it there is if we proved there’s a better location,” Andrews said.

A company’s engineers could say it’s more expensive to move the cell or not technically feasible, at which point the city is legally obligated to comply.

Gibson said this is unlikely, because it’s cheaper and more effective to use already established poles in high traffic areas, such as the high school football fields or downtown.

The city also has a “shot clock” when processing applications for cell collocation or construction. It is legally required to evaluate applications for cells on existing structures, such as utility poles, within 60 days. It has 90 days to evaluate the applications for new ones.

Cells and poles must comply with traffic control regulations, not impede sightlines, comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, not damage rights of ways and follow local code.

Looking ahead

Ward 1 Director Keith Lau understands the concerns but hopes the city doesn’t “step in the way of progress” and make companies not want to invest in Fort Smith.

Lau said having small cells, which are key to 5G internet, potentially move into residential areas could save money. With better data speeds, residents could use their phones as mobile hotspots for their computers and screencast — also known as mirroring — videos onto televisions, potentially ending the need for additional cable or internet services.

Vice Mayor and At-large Director Kevin Settle said the city needs to embrace technology, not run away from it, if it wants to grow.

“Technology is changing at a rate we don’t understand,” Settle said. “It’s changing at a rate that something you thought was futuristic 10 years ago is happening today, so imagine what we could be 10 years from now. We need to be the most technological city that we can and embrace everything we can.”

Development Services and IT Services are working with the city’s legal team to draft an ordinance to presented next month.

Even if the board doesn’t approve it, Fort Smith will be subject to FCC guidelines and Act 999, which allow for collocation on city-owned poles. Act 999 goes into effect Sept. 1.