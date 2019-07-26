Arkansas
Sean Rice, 1009 N. Buerkle, #34, Stuttgart; filed Chapter 13 July 18.
Rodney L. Henderson Sr., P.O. Box 88, Humphrey; filed Chapter 13 July 18.
Dallas
Wanda R. Acklin, 1718 Industrial Drive, Apt. 205, Fordyce; filed Chapter 7 July 16.
Janoy Gail Ross, aka Janoy Lea, aka Gail Wylie Lea, 124 N. Pecan St., Carthage; filed Chapter 13 July 19.
Desha
Annette Jenkins, aka Annette Wimbley, 205 Adam, Dumas; filed Chapter 13 July 16.
Vanessa Burton, 314 Ashley St., McGehee; filed Chapter 13 July 18.
Martha Lynn Bennett, 602 N. Fourth St., McGehee; filed Chapter 13 July 19.
Drew
Jeffrey Miles Henley and Markuetta Faye Henley, 2617 Jemar Loop, Monticello; filed Chapter 13 July 20.
Grant
Gerlander Q. Davis, 520 S. Rose, Sheridan; filed Chapter 13 July 18.
Jefferson
Michael Smith and Kynatta Smith, 1903 W. Scull Ave., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 7 July 12.
Hayden Everett Reagan, 2930 Arkansas 365 South, Redfield; filed Chapter 7 July 12.
Robert E. Smith Sr., 1820 W. 13th Ave., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 July 14.
LaWanda C. Johnson, aka LaWanda Shorter-Johnson, 7709 Windsong Trail, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 7 July 15.
Ollie Henderson, 3510 W. Eighth Ave., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 July 15.
Monica M. Talbot, 1003 N. Hazel St., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 7 July 15.
Carl Allen Rushing and Lisa Ann Rushing, 8461 Shannon Road, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 July 15.
Charles Fredrick Rhein Jr., 15003 Highway 88 South, Altheimer; filed Chapter 13 July 16.
Felicia L Pam-Taylor, aka Felicia L. Pam, 2506 Sheffield Drive, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 July 16.
LaShundria Allen, aka LlaShundria Allen-Bo, dba Merald Hospitality Group Inc., dba MyEcon, 1000 W. Hoadley Road, Apt. 4C, White Hall; filed Chapter 7 July 16.
Chad E. Hall and Stacy A. Hall, 2610 N. Phillips St., White Hall; filed Chapter 13 July 17.
Sandra Ford-Townsend, aka Sandra Ford Townsend, 1307 S. Cypress St., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 July 17.
A’Dae Avery, 4208 Camden Point, Apt. 112, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 July 18.
Melody G. Blythe, 150 S. Rick Road, White Hall; filed Chapter 13 July 19.
Lincoln
Elizabeth Ann Burnett, 9573 Goodfellow Road, Star City; filed Chapter 13 July 12.
Benjamin John Dulaff and Lisa Wayve Dulaff, 681 Jacob Road, Star City; filed Chapter 13 July 16.
Brandon Michael James, 493 Adler Lane, Star City; filed Chapter 13 July 17.