USA Truck's second quarter slumped

USA Truck in Van Buren reported consolidated second-quarter operating revenue of $133.6 million compared to $135.4 million for the prior-year period. Base revenue, which excludes fuel surcharge revenue, was $116.7 million compared to $119.1 million for the 2018 period.

President and CEO James Reed commented, "The second quarter of 2019 was a challenge due to the softer freight environment, declining spot rates and unrealized bid awards. These factors combined to put pressure on our performance. We elected to procure additional freight volumes from the spot market in the trucking business to mitigate unrealized customer freight tenders. Despite increased spot market participation, we were able to maintain the gains made in past quarters in our base revenue per loaded mile, and further improved our deadhead percentage both year over year and sequentially. Declining spot rates experienced during the quarter also put pressure on USAT Logistics' volumes and compressed average revenue per load in that business."

UFCU announces positive second quarter

United Federal Credit Union announced its second quarter results on July 12. Total assets grew to $2.87 billion by the end of the second quarter which is a 7.2% increase over the second quarter of 2018.

Total deposits grew $24.7 million compared to the first quarter 2019 and $241.8 million compared to the second quarter of 2018 or a 12.5% increase.

Meanwhile, total membership grew by 1,350 to over 176,700, which is a 0.8% increase from the first quarter 2019 and 3.5% increase over second quarter 2018.

“Our second quarter results show steady growth in key areas of focus this year,” said Chief Financial Officer Michael Ruchti. “Credit unions are not-for-profit organizations, so it’s exciting to see deposit and membership growth because that means we are investing resources back into the cooperative to directly benefit more members.”