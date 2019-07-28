July 28, 1971 — KHBS television station, owned by George Hernreich, begins operation in Fort Smith.

July 29, 1892 — The Fort Smith Library Association is organized, with 135 members buying shares at $5 each.

July 30, 1970 — The Fort Smith Heritage Foundation is organized as a nonprofit organization to save historic landmarks from demolition.

July 31-Aug. 1, 1915 — At midnight, Fort Smith goes dry and closes all its saloons and liquor stores.

July 31, 1938 — Allen Grant “A.G.” Rogers, the first recorded black police officer in Fort Smith, dies at age 71. Rogers also had been a member of the New York police force and was a former boxer.

July 31, 1946 — The large Army training base, Camp Chaffee, closes after five years of service during World War II. As many as 20,000 soldiers at one time had trained at the base.

Aug. 1, 1994 — Polly Crews retires after 20 years as director of the Fort Smith Art Center.

Aug. 3, 1996 — The 10th Annual Lite Open golf tournament is held at Deer Trails Golf Course at Fort Chaffee.