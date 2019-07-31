A lawsuit for more than $200,000 in payment to four subcontractors of the defunct River Valley Sports Complex remains in the Arkansas Court of Appeals nearly a year after a Sebastian County jury found the city of Fort Smith breached its contract in 2017 and incurred unjust enrichment.

Oral arguments for the case are scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 30 in Little Rock. The court returns from a six-week recess in mid-August.

The motion for oral argument by Mike Jones of Mountainburg, the city’s attorney for the case, was approved by the Court of Appeals on May 15. The motion had previously been denied April 23. The city entered its records for the appeal to the court Jan. 22. Judge Brandon Harrison, a Fort Smith native on the Court of Appeals, recused himself from the case that day.

The Sebastian County jury in mid-September found the city liable for $200,121 in payment to B&A Electric Inc., Megehee Fence Contracting, Grimes Dozier Service and James Griffith for work done on the complex. Most of that amount, $151,880, would go to B&A Electric for labor and materials. James Griffith is owed $20,337 for framing materials, construction and labor; Megehee Fence Contracting is owed $14,926 for fencing materials and labor; and Grimes Dozer Service Inc. is owed $12,977 for dirt work and labor, according to the jury’s verdict.

The city budgeted $1.6 million for the project and had spent more than $1 million when the contract was terminated.

The city terminated the contract with River Valley Sports Complex Inc. (RVSC) in February 2017 after two extensions and more than three months of grace period awaiting new milestones from the developers. The tournament baseball-softball complex was initially expected to be completed by July 1, 2015.

Lee Webb Jr., one of two principal partners of River Valley Sports Complex Inc., told jurors at the trial the contractors were not able to be paid because the completion milestones set out again in January 2017 could not be met once the city issued its cease and desist order on Feb. 1, 2017.

Jake Files was the other principal partner. Files, a construction company owner and former state senator for Sebastian County, in August 2018 began serving an 18-month sentence at El Reno Federal Correctional Institution for wire fraud and money laundering related to work on the sports complex.

In the city's May 2 renewal of a motion for oral argument, Jones argues the Sebastian County jury “erroneously” awarded the contractors the payment and “there was no evidence” the city entered into an express contract with the subcontractors. The city had a contract with River Valley Sports Complex Inc.

“If that result is allowed to stand, it will expose the City of Fort Smith and other public entities in the State of Arkansas to the threat of expending public funds for the purpose of defraying unexpected and unpredictable contractual liabilities,” Jones argues. “Therefore, the City believes it is vitally important the Court fully and completely understand the issues and the applicable law in this appeal, and the potential consequences for the State of Arkansas in upholding this jury verdict.”

Derick Allison, attorney for the contractors, replied May 3 with a request the motion for oral argument be denied because “both parties had an opportunity to abstract all facts” and “all relevant facts are presently before this Court.” Allison was in court Tuesday and not available for further comment, and had been given two opportunities to comment previously.

In April, Jones said the city's legal argument is that essentially there was not “sufficient evidence” the subcontractors had an agreement with the city for payment on the complex.

“The existence of those contracts now bar Plaintiffs’ unjust enrichment claims against the City, and they provide Plaintiffs their only recourse for nonpayment, which is suit against RVSC,” Jones concluded in his May 6 jurisdictional statement to the Court of Appeals.

Jones also noted in that document there was testimony the partially completed complex provided by RVSC under its construction agreement with the city was independently valued at about $1.88 million, and the city paid RVSC $1.08 million for it.

More background

In September at the trial, Allison effectively communicated to the jury that Webb was an agent of the city who had managed the flow of money from the city to the contractors with no compensation. Webb said it was “hundreds” of hours of work.

Allison also was able to separate the controversy of Files’ fraudulent use of state General Improvement Fund money for the complex. The city has also sued to have the grant money, about $26,900, returned. Some of the money was used to pay a subcontractor.

Jones said at the trial that discovery of Files’ scheme to pocket the GIF money was a “significant piece” of why the city decided to terminate the contract. But ultimately, it was a “lack of confidence” in Webb and Files to finish the project after extensions in March 2015 and July 2016 and several months of grace period.