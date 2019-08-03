A Fort Smith man with multiple violent felony warrants including robbery was arrested early Thursday morning.

Darius Marcel Cole was arrested around 1 a.m. Thursday on suspicion of felony robbery, residential burglary and third-degree domestic battery and two misdemeanor failure to pay fine warrants. Fort Smith police found Cole while responding to a shots fired call in the 3400 block of Duke Avenue, according to the incident report.

Police while responding to the call spoke spoke to several people in the area including Cole and ran criminal records checks on each of them. They were unable to reach Cole after they discovered he had several warrants.

Officer Damon Reeder later found Cole standing at the top of the stairs near an apartment complex in the area and told him he was there to arrest him. Reeder then took Cole to the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center, the report states.

Cole on Friday remained in the Detention Center in lieu of a $12,425 bond. He is set to appear in court Aug. 5, according to arrest records.