A gunshot was reportedly fired into a residence in the 2000 block of North 14th Street around midnight Tuesday

The man who lives in the residence said he heard glass break but couldn't see anything because it was dark. On Wednesday, he noticed the window to the bedroom where he and his wife slept was broken and a bullet was lying inside, the incident report states.

The man also reported his push lawnmower valued at $30 was stolen.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Fort Smith Police Department at (479) 709-5100.