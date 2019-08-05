Pet owners in Fort Smith may have additional fees, as well as new animal shelter services, coming their way.

During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Fort Smith Board of Directors will consider an ordinance establishing a requirement to obtain annual licenses for dogs and cats kept as pets in the city.

In a memo to Deputy City Administrator Jeff Dingman, City Administrator Carl Geffken said the ordinance amends the current section of the city municipal code relating to animals by adding the provisions requiring pet licenses. The proposed annual dog or cat pet license is accompanied by a fee structure that includes $10 per pet per year for a pet that is altered and microchipped, and $60 per pet per year for a pet that is not altered and microchipped.

Geffken said there are also provisions for breeder licenses, the revocation of licenses if necessary, and civil penalties for animals running at large based on whether a pet is properly licensed, altered, and microchipped. The civil penalties section includes provisions that can lower the penalties upon compliance with the licensing and microchipping requirements.

Kitties and Kanines

The board will also consider a resolution authorizing an agreement for animal shelter services with Kitties and Kanines Shelter Inc. In a memo to the board of directors, Geffken said the city of Fort Smith and representatives from Kitties and Kanines met many times since the latter first expressed interest in handling animal shelter activities for the city during the board's meeting June 4. Both parties have come to an agreement, pending board approval, for a two-year contract for KKS to serve as Fort Smith's animal shelter services contractor.

Geffken explained the contract is structured differently than past city contracts for animal shelter services. Prior to this, the city's reimbursement was based entirely on the number of animals and daily reimbursement rate. In the proposed contract, the city will reimburse in three ways:

1. A monthly payment to reimburse Kitties and Kanines for fixed costs to operate the shelter for work performed under the contract, including personnel, rent, utilities, cleaning and insurance. These five expense categories represent 76 percent, 6.5 percent, 8 percent, 6.5 percent, and 3 percent respectively of the monthly fixed expenses.

2. A second monthly payment that is a per-animal per-day fee.

• The city will pay $45 on the first day an animal is brought to the shelter. This covers most of the cost to test and vaccinate the animal.

• The city will pay $10 per animal per day for days two through five to cover the cost of care.

• If an animal stays the full five days, the cost is $85, which is lower than what was provided in the previous animal services contract.

3. A $50,000 payment is included in the contract to reimburse Kitties and Kanines for part of its start-up costs.

It is anticipated, Geffken said, the city of Fort Smith will spend $10.34 per capita in 2020 based on a projected cost of $650,000 for shelter activities.

Consent Decree Modification

The board is due to make a decision about an ordinance authorizing fund appropriation to execute an amendment with a company to provide engineering services for additional consent decree modification and utility financial analytical services as well.

Utility Director Jerry Walters said in a memo the city and Burns and McDonnell Engineering Company Inc. executed a professional service agreement dated April 17, 2018. Under this agreement, Burns and McDonnell will provide consulting services in two major areas, which include:

• Providing technical assistance in support of the city's efforts to seek a consent decree modification from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. Department of Justice, and Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality.

• Providing utility financial consulting services.

The city's on-going negotiation of a consent decree modification with the Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Justice necessitates Burns and McDonnell provide additional technical assistance to the city and prepare additional information requested by the two entities, Walters said. After multiple discussions with officials from both offices, as well as from the Department of Environmental Quality, regarding the need for a consent decree modification, it is now evident to the city additional information submittals to and further discussions with regulatory agency officials will be required in support of the city's efforts to obtain a modification.

Burns and McDonnell has submitted a proposal to amend the original engineering services agreement, which will provide compensation for the additional consent decree modification support services, financial support for consent decree modification and utility department operations. The amendment is in the amount of $130,000, which will increase the total amount of engineering services for the project to $430,000. The funding would come from the reserve balance of the water and sewer operating fund, according to the ordinance.

Small Wireless Facilities

An ordinance to establish the standards for small wireless facilities to be placed in city rights of way will also be considered by the board. In a memo to Geffken, Brenda Andrews, interim director of Development Services, said Arkansas Act 999 of of 2019, which is to establish the small wireless facility deployment act, will go into effect Sept. 1, and it is advantageous for Fort Smith to have an ordinance in place before then. This was previously discussed during the board's July 23 study session.

Riverfront Skate and Bike Park

An ordinance authorizing the appropriation of funds, as well as declaring an exceptional situation and waiving the requirements of competitive bidding, for the repair of the Riverfront Skate and Bike Park pump track is also on the meeting agenda. In another memo to Geffken, Parks and Recreation Director Doug Reinert said the pump track became submerged during the 500-Year Arkansas River Flood. The damage caused to the park was assessed after the waters receded, and, apart from debris removal, the pump track was the only significantly damaged amenity.

American Ramp Co., which designed and built the skate and bike park, provided a $73,900 quote for repair of the damage sustained. The main repair to be performed is the removal of a cracked area of the track and reinforcing of base material before reapplying asphalt surfacing.

Reinert said the parks and recreation department is asking for funds to be appropriated from the unobligated balance of the general fund. The cost for the repairs will be requested for reimbursement through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.bal Partners is the most responsible and qualified bidder.