A girl died and five others were injured in a crash in Logan County Sunday afternoon, according to a fatal crash summary from the Arkansas State Police.

The crash occurred at Kalamazoo Road/Old Military Road in Paris at 1:45 p.m. Sunday, the summary states. An unnamed driver in a 2004 Ford Mustang was heading east on Old Military Road and failed to yield at a stop sign. It struck a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe that was heading north on Kalamazoo Road on the driver's side, causing the Tahoe to roll over.

The unnamed girl who died in the crash was a passenger in the Tahoe. Her body was taken to Roller Funeral Home. The driver of the Tahoe, Robert Hood, 29, of Paris, as well as four other passengers, including Ashley Hood, 25, of Paris and three girls, were all injured in the accident. They were taken to Mercy Hospital Paris. The driver of the Mustang was not injured.

The weather condition was listed as clear and the road condition was dry.