U.S. Sen. John Boozman mingled with people dedicated to tackling area hunger Monday.

Boozman met with community members and toured the River Valley Regional Food Bank in Fort Smith as part of a larger visit to the area. In addition to Sebastian County, Boozman was scheduled to make stops in Logan, Polk, Montgomery, Pike and Howard counties Monday and Tuesday, according to a news release from Boozman's office.

Boozman said the purpose of his visits is to talk to people about a variety of different topics. While at the food bank, he talked to business owners and elected officials such as Fort Smith Ward 2 Director Andre Good and At-large Director Robyn Dawson about the Farm Bill that was passed by Congress in 2018.

"You know, the majority of the Farm Bill actually has to do with you all," Boozman said. "Only about 20 percent of it has anything to do with farmers. Most of it's a trillion dollars spent, so it's a lot of money, but most of that is in the nutrition part of things. We're also in the process now of trying to get the child reauthorization nutrition program done. That's kind of on autopilot, but we'd like to improve it."

Boozman also thanked those present for all their efforts.

Tracy Engel, director of the River Valley Regional Food Bank, said Boozman's visit to the facility was significant from her perspective because he brings considerable power with him. He can help the food bank spread the message that it is currently a need, especially with the 500-Year Arkansas River Flood that took place earlier this year.

"We have 183 agencies that are serving eight counties, and hunger is a prevalent problem in the state of Arkansas, and Sen. Boozman can really help us spread that message," Engel said. "He really brings a lot to the cause."

Other visits Boozman made on Monday included Rheem Manufacturing and the new fire station at the Fort Smith Regional Airport, as well as the Stirling Soap Company in Booneville.