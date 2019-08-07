Fort Smith residents will have to license their pets with the city.

The city Board of Directors approved Tuesday the ordinance by a vote of 6-1. Vice Mayor and At-large Director Kevin Settle was against the motion.

“About 10 years ago, we had animal issues ordinances before the Board of Directors at that time. I should have followed my conscience and voted for a proposal for spay and neuter and licenses. I didn’t at that time,” said Ward 2 Director Andre Good. “Now I see exactly what happens when we don’t address those issues.”

Good changed his mind, because there were a lot of residents at the time who “made more noise about government overreach” than those who were looking to the future and what the city would have to face if the issue wasn’t addressed.

“So here we are now addressing it,” Good said.

The ordinance’s purpose is to provide revenue for animal control services, because it places a “heavy burden” on the city’s general fund to “protect the health and welfare” of Fort Smith residents. It states part of this burden should be on those who own or keep dogs and cats as pets.

As written, residents must license dogs and cats 4 months and older. The license information must include the owner’s name, address and phone number; proof of a rabies vaccination; proof of microchipping; proof that the animal has been spayed or neutered, if applicable; the pet’s name and general description.

Pets must also have a secondary form of identification with the owner’s name, address, phone number and the pet’s name.

Licenses would be valid for one year and cost $10 for altered and chipped pets. Unaltered and chipped pets would cost $60.

At-large Director Robyn Dawson moved to make the licenses for spayed/neutered pets lifetime licenses as animals cannot be unaltered. This passed 7-0.

Owners will receive a tag and license once approved. City Administrator Carl Geffken suggested different color tags for the licenses, so Animal Control officers can easily identify altered or unaltered pets in the field. Information will be on a city database accessible to Animal Control officers for the purpose of returning animals to their owners.

This will not be active enforcement and the city hopes citizens will license their animals, Geffken said.

The Animal Services Advisory Board provided recommendations for an incentivized licensing ordinance. Research shows when unaltered pet licenses are less than $100, there are more returns to owners but there might not be an incentive to have the animal altered.

Low cost clinics in the area cost $50 to $80 for a spay or neuter surgery. Geffken said, however, a consultation firm indicated these ordinances may be successful with lower licensing costs and it is better not to create a “punitive license.” Instead, any punishment would come if animals are found at large.

If pets are found, retrieved by or brought to an animal control officer and taken to the shelter after being deemed to be running at large, there are variable penalties based on the pet’s licensing, alteration and microchip status.

Residents who retrieve their pets and have them altered or chipped, if applicable, may receive a fine reduction.

Settle was concerned about the fines, especially for animals who are chipped, altered and licensed. He said the ordinance’s purpose is to ensure pets could get home without being taken to a shelter. He doesn’t want to punish residents trying to do the right thing by adding an additional fee if their dog or cat accidentally gets out.

Breeders must pay $500 for a license for each intact dog or cat being used for breeding, in addition to a business license with the city.

These animals must be microchipped and offspring has to be chipped after four months. All instances of selling, adopting, gifting of pets must include breeder license information, the pet’s health and immunization history and licensing requirements of the city.

Those who have been convicted of animal cruelty, neglect or violated the licensing laws may not be awarded a breeder license.

Individual and breeder licenses may be revoked by the city if someone is in violation of any animal ordinances.

The ordinance as written includes no mention of assistance for low-income or senior residents, the possibility of giving warnings on first offense or the trap, neuter and return program some rescues perform for feral cats — those deemed unadoptable — which could be considered at large. These issues, along with the civil penalties, will be addressed at next week’s study session.

“I think it provides a framework that will put the city in a good position to revise this over time, which is common with any type of laws or regulations,” said Ward 3 Director Lavon Morton. “I think it’s a step forward.”