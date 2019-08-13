TRUMANN — An Arkansas man has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for fatally shooting a man who tried to intervene as he held his ex-wife at gunpoint outside a Walmart.

The Craighead County Prosecutor's Office said Monday that 23-year-old Gabriel Urrabazo was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the April 2018 death of Richard Highfill, plus 20 years behind bars for the kidnapping of 21-year-old Faith Morgan. He will serve the sentences concurrently.

Officials say Urrabazo went to the Walmart in Trumann, about 120 miles northeast of Little Rock, and held Morgan at gunpoint . As police negotiated with Urrabazo, Highfill tried to disarm him but was shot and killed. Highfill was Morgan's uncle.

Urrabazo released Morgan and surrendered after an hourlong standoff with police.

A public defender for Urrabazo could not be reached for comment.