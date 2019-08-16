The Strachota Senior Center, 801 E. Eighth Ave., a program of the Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas, offers lunch at 11 a.m. Monday through Friday as well as other activities.

Lunch menus include:

Monday, Aug. 19

Salisbury beef, brown gravy, whipped potatoes, mixed vegetables, wheat bread, lemon swirl pudding and milk.

Tuesday, Aug. 20

Chicken spaghetti, Parmesan tomatoes, green beans, wheat bread, sugar cookie and milk.

Wednesday, Aug. 21

Breakfast burrito, hash-brown casserole, grits, wheat bread, orange juice and milk.

Thursday, Aug. 22

Garlic Rosemary Chicken, Glazed Carrots, Baked Beans, White Bread, Pineapple Tidbits and milk.

Friday, Aug. 23

Sliced ham, Swiss cheese, pasta salad, beet salad, white bread, apple slices, and mustard and milk.

Strachota exercise classes and activities include:

Monday, Wednesday and Friday

Jazzercise, aerobics, Walk away the Pounds, Sit-a-cise, advanced aerobics and line dancing.

Tuesday and Thursday

Movement with Balance, Word Search, Dominoes, puzzles and coloring.

Details: Strachota Senior Center, 870-543-6323.