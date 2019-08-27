Among Hot Springs Village Property Owners’ Association Police Department reports, a knife-wielding Cortez Way man was bitten by a pit bull terrier after the man announced he was going to slash the dog’s throat. He reportedly regularly antagonized the dog, and had verbally berated a woman in the household shortly before the bite.



Aug. 15

After a 911 hangup call at 3:36 a.m. in the Barcelona Lane area, an officer found no activity.

A Gava Lane man said at 7:30 a.m. he would keep the music down.

An officer took a small brown-and-white dog picked up in the area of Elcano Drive and Panorama Drive to the animal shelter around 4:46 p.m.

A silver SUV failed to check in the West Gate at 5:11 p.m.

At an officer’s request, a homeowner and a worker moved 2 vehicles parked on a Baeza Way blind hill.



Aug. 16

Police received a report of a “possibly intoxicated” man walking near the East Gate at 5:23 a.m.

A worker moved a vehicle off Castano Drive at an officer’s request at 7:57 a.m.

A Villager said someone took out a $5,000 loan after opening a Lending Tree account using her name and Social Security number.

In a missing-vehicle report, a 36-year-old Palo Mastil Lane man told police he picked up a man and woman he had never met as they were walking through Gulpha Gorge along the road in Hot Springs National Park. He said they had him drive to an “abandoned building” on Spring Street, Hot Springs, where the 2 dropped their luggage off. He said they stopped at Lowe’s and the Central Avenue Walmart around 10:46 p.m., then he and the woman took turns driving around Hot Springs going to different drug houses, “consuming methamphetamine and possibly other drugs.” They came to his home around 3 a.m. and hung out a while. He willingly gave them keys around 4 a.m. so they could turn on the air conditioner for a short time as they slept in his van. He found the vehicle missing at 8 a.m., but did not report it until 12:12 p.m. Asked why it took him so long to report it, he said he thought both of them to be “decent people.” Later said he “possibly met them” earlier while he or they were “working somewhere.” He refused to write a voluntary statement; later in the interview he said he wanted to recant his verbal statement and not file a report. But on Aug. 19 he called police, saying a black man in his mid 30s, and a white woman in her mid 20s took his blue 2001 Toyota van from his driveway on Aug. 16, and he wanted to report it as stolen.

A Villager said her vehicle was side-swiped while at a Victoria Lane estate sale. She was unsure of the date and time. Damage: $500

A personal watercraft user removed his craft from Lake Balboa at 7:15 p.m. after the beach patrol told him personal watercraft are not allowed under POA policy.

After a call, an officer checked on 2 dogs in a car on a Minorca Road parking lot. Windows were partially down and it was parked in shade. The dog owners came out from the business and said they were watching their car and would come out periodically. The dogs appeared to be OK.



Aug. 17

A woman who ran a stop sign at Balboa and Balearic roads at 4:19 a.m. had a suspended license, and was cited for driving on a suspended license.

An injured deer died in the area of DeSoto and Sierra Drive around 7:33 a.m.

A Villager reported solicitation on Atrayente Way at 10 a.m. The report did not say what the visitor was offering. No description was available.

A yellow Dodge Charger was reportedly driven erratically in the area of Santa Maria and Calella roads at 11:34 a.m.

A pit bull terrier found on Gusta Lane around 4:52 p.m. was taken to the animal shelter.



Aug. 18

A Cortez Way man who reportedly would regularly antagonize a pit bull terrier in the home was bitten by the dog around midnight. A woman said the man, upset with a note she had left him, stood over her and berated her prior to the bite. The man’s behavior apparently antagonized the dog. The man reportedly said he was going to kill the dog and ran and grabbed a kitchen knife, saying he was going to slash the dog’s throat. The woman stood between him and the dog, and the dog then bit the knife-wielding man. It reportedly had a current rabies shot, which had not been verified at the time of the report.

An officer controlled traffic near the Balearic Road and Ponderosa Way intersection while a tree service felled a tree at 8:47 a.m.

A Lorca Way resident said someone took a Winchester .308 and a Crossman pump pellet gun. Both were in brown cases. She had at least 3 people in her home since last seeing the guns 1 or 2 weeks ago. Loss: $230.

An officer relocated a red scorpion from a Pintuerero Way home at 7:07 p.m.

A Villager reported receiving harassing calls from a relative.

Police went to a Golada Lane family disturbance at 8:27 p.m.

A white woman, possibly of Latina ethnicity, came to Queada Place and wanted to use the phone at 10:22 p.m. The visitor, who appeared to be drinking, drove off after calling her boyfriend.



Aug. 19

At 3:20 a.m. on Ponderosa Way, across from Coronado Tennis Center, a patrolling officer found graffiti urging dismissal of the POA’s CEO. Written in yellow or white chalk, it was not there at 11 p.m.

A patrolling officer found a black-and-tan German shepherd at the animal shelter at 3:27 a.m.

A white Infinity reportedly tailgated in Balboa Gate at 3:05 p.m.

An iPhone 6 and cigarettes were reportedly taken from a parked vehicle on the DeSotoMultipurpose Trail parking lot. While fishing in the afternoon, the owner reportedly saw three boys at the unlocked vehicle, which had its windows down, and confronted them on the trail. They said they had not taken anything. The phone was later found in water, 100 feet up the trail from the vehicle.





