Barling residents may have to pay more in property taxes in the future.

The Barling Board of Directors discussed a property tax millage increase during its meeting Tuesday.

City Administrator Steve Core said a number of area towns have used a property millage of 5.0, which is the maximum allowed by state law. Barling's current millage is 4.8, with the proposed increase raising it to 5.0. A resolution certifying to the Sebastian County clerk and recorder the amount of city millage the city has levied in the coming year is required no later than November.

Core said in 2018, Barling Ward 1 Director Bruce Farrar asked about an increase and a determination made on what difference it would make.

"I had April (Melton, Barling finance manager) run the number, and it amounts to about $9,000," Core said.

Core said this would be city general fund money. The raise would result in an increase of about $5 for each household per year in Barling. A resolution pertaining to the increase will be presented at the board's next regular meeting Sept. 10.

An ordinance approving an application filed by the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education for a permit to operate as a private club within the Barling city limits was also passed by the board, as well as an accompanying emergency clause.

The board approved a $15,000 pay request to Automation, Motion, and Process Control in Fort Smith for the provision, installation and calibration of the flow meters at the Barling pump station on Arkansas 22 and the wastewater outfall as well. Core stated in a memo to the board floodwaters destroyed the meters beyond repair.

The board also authorized Core to submit an application for recycling grant funds from the Sebastian County Regional Solid Waste District.