The Hot Springs Village Area Chamber of Commerce was proud to host the fourth champagne brunch and style show recently at Coronado Community Center. A full house of ladies and 2 gentlemen enjoyed the morning featuring a luscious and plentiful buffet catered by Melinda’s Coffee Corner.

Ken Goodman, master of ceremonies, was up front leading the morning with song, comedy, raffle drawings and his usual humorous audience connections.

A style show was coordinated with Dillard’s, Dressbarn, Abilities Unlimited Thrift Store and CHI St. Vincent Boutique.

Each year an Ugly Hat is auctioned for charities and this year Suzanne Sweeten showed her traditional satirical and amusing auction procedures. Clara Nicolosi survived the heavy bidding and at $201 won the dubious honor to the delight of the audience.

Raffle prizes won included: 1 week stay at Oyster Bay St. Martin courtesy of Marcy Marmel; Clampit’s BBQ Basket, courtesy of Pam Galloway and Relyance Bank; 2 tickets to Murray’s Dinner Theater courtesy of Ann Workman of Vacation Valet; 2 1-day passes to the HS Documentary Film Festival courtesy of Vacation Valet; Arkansas Wine Basket courtesy of Karen Mallonee, ReMax agent; Picnic Gift Set courtesy of Lori McMinn, Vacation Valet; 274 square feet of hardwood flooring, a $1,500 value courtesy of Tony and Phil of O’Bryan Family Floors; Assorted Vodka Basket courtesy of Carol Omohumdro, Relyance Bank; 2- night stay in Vacation Centro coutesy of Triple D Realty; Designer Makeup Gift Set courtesy of Stephanie Highfill, Hot Springs Village Voice; Teeth Whitening courtesy of Fuslier Dental Group; and 2 tickets to Wilkins’ Family & Friends Christmas Extravaganza at Barrett Center courtesy of Tom Wilkins, Barrett Center.

“We thank many for their participations and donations and especially our sponsors,” Jill Fitzgerald, committee co-chair said. Recognition was given to the following: Triple D Realty, program sponsor; Kindred Healthcare, premiere sponsor; O’Bryan Family Floors, gentlemen’s sponsor; and HSV Voice, media sponsor.

Portions of the luncheon proceeds benefit St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Shower Ministry serving the newly homeless women and children in Hot Springs.



