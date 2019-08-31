THEFTS

BELLE AVENUE, 500 BLOCK: A residential burglary was reported.

1700 ROGERS AVE., SUITE B: A bicycle valued at $500 was reported stolen from Phat Tire bike shop.

3827 MIDLAND BLVD.: A living room furniture set and a video game console valued at $1,120 were reported stolen from Buddy's Home Furnishings.

3827 MIDLAND BLVD.: A sectional couch and a TV valued at $1,050 were reported stolen from Buddy's Home Furnishings.

NORTH 31ST STREET, 2100 BLOCK: A residential burglary was reported.

ROGERS AVENUE, 6200 BLOCK: A vehicle break-in was reported.

3827 MIDLAND BLVD.: A living room furniture set and a TV valued at $1,300 were reported stolen.

HIGH STREET, 4500 BLOCK: A leather wallet and contents valued at $800 were reported stolen.

MEANDERING WAY, 9700 BLOCK: A guitar and an amplifier valued at $1,100 were reported stolen in a residential burglary.

KINKEAD AVENUE, 5800 BLOCK: A gold diamond ring and a yellow ring with diamonds valued at $1,050 were reported stolen.

NORTH R STREET, 2200 BLOCK: A gold opal and diamond ring, a silver opal and diamond ring, money, a rifle and a BB gun valued at $4,475 were reported stolen in a residential burglary.

NORTH O STREET, 3600 BLOCK: Apple AirPods, a battery backup, a sim card, an audio device and an Apple Watch case and screen protector valued at $335 were reported stolen in a vehicle break-in. A vent cover was reported damaged at $50 in the incident.

JACKSON STREET, 1600 BLOCK: A woodchipper valued at $3,500 was reported stolen.

KINKEAD AVENUE, 5900 BLOCK: A residential burglary was reported.

SOUTH 68TH STREET, 2900 BLOCK: A wallet, a driver's license, Social Security cards, a credit card, money, a debit card and a signal analysis meter valued at $5,240 were reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

1100 GARRISON AVE.: An auxiliary adapter, extenders, a projector remote, an HDMI cable, a wireless microphone and a wireless microphone charger valued at $695 were reported stolen from Propak Corporation.

CARTHAGE STREET, 6400 BLOCK: A vehicle break-in was reported.

ASSAULTS

A FORT SMITH MAN reported his uncle and cousin tried to hit him with a truck.

FORGERIES/FRAUDS

A FORT SMITH MAN reported a check had been stolen and used to pay the person's $550 rent.

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported an AT&T account was opened in her name for $559.

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported a check valued at $48.86 was written in her name from a closed Arvest account.

A FORT SMITH MAN reported one of his checks was stolen and cashed. An amount was not listed.

AN EMPLOYEE AT CONFECTIONATELY YOURS, 5200 Rogers Ave., reported a woman purchased items from the store with a forged $20 bill.

TERRORISTIC THREATENING

A FORT SMITH MAN reported a man messaged him that he would end his life if he messaged his sister "out of line again."

A FORT SMITH MAN reported a man told her he was going to shoot her and made a "gun shaped sign" with his hand.

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

MICHAEL LOYD ALBERTSON OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony petition to revoke bond warrant and a misdemeanor failure to pay fine warrant out of Sebastian County.

BRANDY MICHELLE BOWER OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony failure to appear warrant, two misdemeanor failure to pay fine warrants and on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest.

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported four gunshots in the 600 block of North 36th Street.