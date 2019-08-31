A major player in Hot Springs Village governance, the Property Owners’ Association governmental affairs committee, focuses on relationships with external jurisdictions.

In contrast, the POA board of directors primarily deals with internal issues to the Village, GAC chair Pam Avila said during an annual GAC report at the board’s August meeting.

The committee works collaboratively with school, water and fire districts; state, county and city governments; departments including broadband, law enforcement, planning and transportation, medical providers and others.

In the past year, the GAC sponsored a candidate forum in Coronado Community Center for candidates in the 2018 general election.

Recent speakers have included Benton Area Chamber of Commerce’s GAC chair Brent Jones, St. Vincent Hot Springs president/chief medical officer Douglas Rossi, Hot Springs City Manager Bill Burrough and state Sen. Bill Sample.

Benton Mayor Tom Farmer will address the GAC at its September meeting, at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6.

On Oct. 4, the GAC will meet at the Jessieville school.

Fountain Lake and Jessieville school superintendents Michael Murphy and Melissa Speers regularly attend monthly GAC meetings to help keep the committee informed on local education.

GAC members serve on boards of various regional organizations, bringing reports back to the committee.

One result of collaboration is the Saline County Quorum Court bringing several meetings in the Village in recent years.

Avila said the GAC hopes both quorum courts serving portions of the Village will hold a meeting here next year.

Justice of the Peace Keith Keck, who represents western Saline County, is working to bring the quorum court back to the Village next year, while Garland County JP Larry

Raney hopes to bring the Garland County JPs next year to meet in the Village for the first time.

Both JPs regularly attend GAC meetings. Keck, who represents the Village on the board of Metroplan, the federally designated metropolitan planning agency, brings monthly reports.

Working with state transportation officials and elected officials, GAC members have helped win highway improvements that benefit the Village.

As a private entity, the Village cannot pass laws or qualify for many government grants, but in working with public officials, the GAC has helped obtain state laws and county ordinances that aid Villagers, as well as benefiting from taxpayer funding.

One benefit of collaboration was when the GAC worked with then-Saline County Judge Laney Fite for use of Federal Emergency Management Agency funds to help clean up storm debris in the Village -- just as other parts of Saline County could benefit from the grant. Fite now represents an eastern slice of the Village in the state House.

GAC members have worked with Arkansas officials to help lure retirees and relocators.

Next year’s federal Census will more accurately represent the Village’s population, thanks to efforts of GAC member Jim Zahnd and others in working with federal Census Bureau, state and local officials.

She thanked the POA’s Renee Haugen for working with the GAC demographics subcommittee on information for Village boundaries.

As a non-incorporated, Census-designated place, in the 2010 Census the Village did not receive credit for some eastern neighborhoods.

With federal and state reapportionment after each decennial Census, the GAC’s demographics efforts help ensure the Village will receive its fair share of representation, Avila said.

She thanked Greg Jones for his subcommittee’s efforts to improve broadband internet service.

Political scientist Jerry Yeric won accolades for his research into state and local election data.

Avila said the GAC worked with Saline County leaders in helping win voter approval for the Saline County regional career and technical education center, or CTE.

The school is being built on Interstate 30 in Benton and will serve area public school districts, in collaboration with College of the Ouachitas, a unit of the Arkansas State University System.

GAC members helped provide information on the Saline County CTE and Garland County road improvements before successful elections to fund both efforts. The latter is helping fund extension of the Martin Luther King Jr. Expressway to Fountain Lake, as well as providing funds for city and county roads.

Villagers exceeded overall average support in both county elections.

The GAC’s website, www.hsvgac.com, offers white papers and other information, including lists and contact information for public officials. Avila was instrumental in development of the website a few years ago.



