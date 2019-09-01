Hot Spring Villager Chuck Goble was a “navy baby,” moving from location to location because his father was career Navy. Before finishing high school, while living in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, he knew he wanted in the Navy, so with 3 buddies, he enlisted in April 1967. “We got our diplomas and off we went the following month,” said Goble.

Boot camp for him was in San Diego, California. His 2 friends joined a Navy Glee Club-like group at the camp and, as Goble said, “sang their way through boot camp.” He got sick, set back a week, and had to start the training over again.

Of boot camp, Goble said, “It was a psychological mind thing. Basically carry a rifle, do this, do that.”

Following the camp he reported to Moffitt Field near San Francisco, for assignment to base operations on the flight line. “I would deal with all the incoming and outgoing aircraft; tie them down, chock them up, secure them,” he explained, using chains to secure the aircraft as well as positioning them at the base.

While at Moffitt, Goble witnessed the crash of a Royal Australian AFP-3 aircraft. Upon touching down, the left landing gear failed. Thankfully the crew was not injured.

After more training at Fleet Training Center in San Diego, he received orders to report to USS Midway in October. Soon he learned how to be a part of a crash crew dealing with fire, pilot rescue and more.

In 1969, he was assigned to flight deck operations as an aviation boatswain's mate, or “yellow shirt,” directing incoming and outgoing aircraft around the flight deck. Goble said the flight deck was 4.5 acres in size. The ship contained 97 aircraft – F-4, A-7, E-2, A-6 – plus helicopters. U.S. Marines were also on board who handled security and the brig.

In April 1971, the ship went to Vietnam, Tonkin Gulf. On the way they encountered a bad storm and had to make a one week stay in Hawaii for repairs. “I spent my 24th birthday in Hawaii,” Goble said.

Once finished, the Midway went to Subic Bay in the Philippines for supplies and fuel, then headed to the Gulf. They were escorted by supply ships, destroyers and submarines. “We had a Russian intelligence ship try to move in on us on the way over there. One of our escorts blocked it so he couldn’t get close to us, but we had to go radio silent,” Goble told me.

While off the Vietnam coast, flight deck launches began early with approximately 25 aircraft taking off, then an hour later another 25. He wrote aircraft numbers on his gloves and used a lot of hand signals, directing planes after they landed, sending them on to another “yellow shirt” elsewhere on the ship. In all, 7 “yellow shirts” would work at 1 time. Jet exhaust and loud sounds permeated the men on the deck. Goble said his body would actually vibrate from all the noise.

I asked him what a typical day was for him. Goble said it would include 3 cycles of aircraft per day. When possible, the “yellow shirts” would go to the mess hall and eat. “I lived off of peanut butter and tuna fish salad,” said Goble. Hamburgers and chipped beef with gravy were also available at times. After eating he’d go right back to the flight deck.

Nighttime on a carrier was spooky, Goble said. Only landing lights and flashlights were used. And no talking on the radio headsets.

Heavy rain squalls would come through at times as they operated about 50 miles off shore.

In August 1971, Goble headed home and was separated at Treasure Island, which is just north of Alcatraz prison. Now on land and back in the U.S., Goble said it was an adjustment. Still to this day he can’t stand silence at night. “I have to have something going on,” he said.

Asked about being harassed by protestors, Goble said yes, it happened. He and others were called “baby killers.” “I just kind of ignored it,” he said.

As a civilian he worked as an assistant manager for Crown and Anchor Restaurant in Minneapolis, Minnesota, then in shipping and receiving and then as customer service manager for several medical device companies. Later he became a fire fighter/EMT for the Eden Prairie, Minnesota Fire Department until retiring in 2000. He and wife Cathy came to the Village in Aug. 2015 from Mansfield, Texas. They have a daughter Emily.

Looking back as his Navy service Goble said it was difficult, but the Navy paved the way for his future. “I have a high respect for those who made a career of the service. It takes a certain kind of person to do that. I thought I wanted to get out, but after I was out, I wished I would have stayed. I enjoyed what I did even though it was hard and scary at times. I met a bunch of great guys I still stay in touch with.”