About 30 Hot Springs Village residents met with a panel of the Property Owners’ Association board Saturday, Aug. 24 at the Coronado Center to pose questions and frustrations to the Let’s Talk panel. On the panel this month were Nancy Luehring, Tormey Campagna and Dick Garrison.

Frustration born of believing that the POA board is ignoring their concerns led some property owners to express frustration and anger at the board during the session. The level of contention led Luehring, citing “accusatory questions,” to have the cameras recording the session turned off for a short time.

Campagna said, “We need to just settle down.” Some audience members asked if the board felt like property owners were hostile people. Another asked “Are we deplorables?” An appeal to civil discourse prevailed and the cameras were turned back on.

Although more topics were briefly addressed, the 3 main issues at the session were Village financial reports, Lesley Nalley’s contract, and the proposals about the Balboa clubhouse and golf course that were presented at last week’s board meeting.

Leading off, a Villager asked about the information in the financial reports from the POA, that it is either “too much or not enough.” She suggested a committee should be empaneled to review the financial information and come up with a report that was understandable.

Luehring responded that an ad hoc budget committee was trying to do just that. She further noted that there were 76 divisions under 5 departments in the POA with over 2,500 line-items to be considered that the ad hoc committee was trying to clarify, with an Oct. 9 deadline, she added. Campagna said, “It can’t be so complicated that ordinary people can’t understand,” Garrison commented, “This is one of the issues I campaigned on,” he said, adding, “We need to do a month-to-month comparison.”

Following up, Luehring noted, “The departments do keep all that data. It doesn’t come to the board level.”

The next topic concerned the board change of requiring 6 of the 7 board members, instead of a simple majority, to vote to dismiss the POA chief executive officer. The question drew applause and led to a quite contentious exchange concerning the CEO’s contract. Board members reminded the audience that her contract was available for viewing at the POA office. Campagna commented that he had read the contract twice and encouraged the audience to read it. It was during this exchange that the cameras were turned off briefly.

The next topic concerned attendance at the last board meeting which lasted 3.5 hours. The questioner said there were not enough chairs which caused some people to stand during the entire meeting.

Suggestions from the audience for change included moving board meetings to the Woodlands Auditorium or to the Coronado Center. To a panel response that videos of the board meetings are posted online, an attendee said some videos haven’t been posted.

Larry Wilson, who records the meetings, turns the videos over to the IT department which posts them on YouTube. Asked why the videos could not be close-captioned, a simple process it was noted, Wilson said it was up to IT to do that. The questioner continued, noting that although captioning was not 100% accurate, a disclaimer could be put on the video, which Luehring said was an excellent idea.

If board meetings were so crowded, someone asked, “Why isn’t this room busting at the seams?”

Another in the audience noted that announcements about Let’s Talk required registration and stated a limit of 40 attendees.

It was concerns about the Balboa clubhouse and golf course proposals that took up a large part of the meeting. The Balboa proposal was presented at the Aug. 21 POA board meeting and will be voted on at the September meeting. Some in attendance stated their concerns that the board did not have enough time to make a good decision and that property owners were not able to present their views to the board. In response, it was suggested that Villagers email board members with their concerns.

Among the concerns expressed about Balboa were that starting the project this fall would mean the course would be out of service during the 50th Anniversary events next year. Some golfers in the audience commented on technical aspects of irrigation system repairs, and others raised the issue of funding for the work. One funding possibility discussed was a small fee, perhaps $2, added to every amenity and event ticket for a limited time to generate funds.

The issue of funding led to a discussion about the pocket neighborhood project that was also mentioned at the last board meeting. One owner’s concern was that houses in pocket neighborhoods do not have garages, but rather parked on the street. Campagna responded that the homes would have garages.

Asked how the infrastructure to the neighborhood would be funded, Campagna said that part of the cost would be fees added to the price of the homes. He added that with assessments, amenities and utility fees, one new rooftop might add $5,000 per year in revenue to the Village. After a few more minutes of discussion, Luehring announced that it was 11 a.m. and the meeting was concluded.

A video of the session may be found at a later date at https://www.YouTube.com/HSVPOA. The next Let’s Talk dialogue will be from 2-4 p.m. Sep. 24 at the Granada Grill. Announcements about upcoming Let’s Talk sessions are made in the weekly emailed Village Digest.